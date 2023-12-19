Like Christian Horner, Fred Vasseur has also suggested he spoke with Lewis Hamilton but a move to Ferrari was never truly on the cards.

When Hamilton was yet to sign a new deal with Mercedes, there were plenty of rumours midway through last season as to where the seven-time World Champion would be racing in 2024.

But even if Hamilton did recommit to the Silver Arrows, there was a time when a rumour of him making a switch for Maranello was dominating the paddock talk.

Fred Vasseur gives update on alleged Lewis Hamilton talks

Hamilton was linked to a whole host of teams during his negotiation period but it was Ferrari that emerged as somewhat of a frontrunner following reports emanating from Italy.

They were later proven to be false and as to whether Vasseur spoke with Hamilton, he said that is something he has been doing for the past “20 years.”

“I’m talking with Lewis each week or each month for 20 years,” he said during a media dinner at Maranello. “I can’t say that I didn’t speak with Lewis at one stage because we are always in contact.

“And that’s true with most of the grid because most of the grid drove for me in the past and it’s not because of that.

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 driver contracts: What is the current contract status of every driver on the 2023 grid?

F1 team principals: How long has each team boss been in charge?

“I had a discussion in Baku, in the paddock we had a discussion with Lewis and then it started to go everywhere but if he signed a contract with me each time that we spoke in the past then it would have cost me a fortune!”

A stint at Ferrari is arguably the one thing missing from Hamilton’s illustrious career but he himself confirmed talks were always “casual.”

“I’m sure we’ve had a few casual conversations,” he told Blick. “I know a lot of good people there. But I never felt ready to move to Italy.”

“This is not the first time that the two of us [him and Toto Wolff] have discussed for hours and haggled over details.

“Always under the motto: From Thursday to Sunday, I belong exclusively to Formula 1.

“There are so many details about my promotional activities. I’m in a happy position with Toto. He is respected and admired by everyone. It’s easy to negotiate with him. And that makes him a great leader.”

Read next: Where are they now? The last 21 drivers to leave Formula 1