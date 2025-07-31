Speculation over the Ferrari future of Fred Vasseur has come to an end after new terms were announced.

Ferrari has confirmed that Vasseur has signed a new multi-year contract to remain as team principal of Ferrari, as the huge F1 2026 regulatory reset draws nearer.

Fred Vasseur stays at Ferrari

With Ferrari unable to build on last season’s title fight with McLaren – the team which has emerged as F1 2025’s dominant force – Vasseur’s future at Maranello was questioned within the Italian media, though that noise has been silenced with Ferrari confirming a multi-year extension for Vasseur.

The Frenchman took over as Ferrari team principal in 2023 from Mattia Binotto, the team winning six grands prix thus far with Vasseur at the helm.

Reacting to the announcement that he is set to stay with Ferrari under a new multi-year contract, Vasseur said: “I’m grateful for the trust Ferrari continues to place in me.

“This renewal is not just a confirmation — it’s a challenge to keep progressing, to stay focused, and to deliver.

“Over the past 30 months, we’ve laid strong foundations, and now we must build on them with consistency and determination. We know what’s expected, and we’re all fully committed to meeting those expectations and taking the next step forward together.”

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said: “Today we want to recognize what has been built and commit to what still needs to be achieved.

“It reflects our trust in Fred’s leadership — a trust rooted in shared ambition, mutual expectations and clear responsibility.

“We move forward with determination and focus, united in our pursuit of the level of performance Ferrari has to aim for.”

F1 2025 has been a challenging campaign thus far for Ferrari, the team still waiting for a first grand prix win of the season, while their big-money signing – seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton – remains in the process of getting up to speed at Maranello, all five of the team’s podium results this year scored by Charles Leclerc.

