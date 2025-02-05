Ferrari unveiled their 2025 team kit but it wasn’t so much the clothing or the drivers that caught the attention on social media, it was Fred Vasseur’s “modeling game”.

Ferrari have revealed their PUMA kit on social media with new signing Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc showing off the new F1 2025 look.

Vasseur is the ‘real deal’ in Ferrari’s kit reveal

The new look, according to PUMA, ‘features sleek, lustrous stripes intricately detailed with white lines’. It also features a very prominent blue Hewlett-Packard (HP) logo after Ferrari joined forces with the company in 2024, rebranding the team ‘Scuderia Ferrari HP’.

The rebranding incorporated the HP logos across Ferrari’s race suits, team uniforms and the car. It also extended to Ferrari’s F1 Academy and Scuderia eSports team.

But while the drivers were the focus of the majority of the comments, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur also received his fair share of praise.

“Fred I was not aware of your modeling game,” wrote on fan while another called him the “real deal”.

From flames to hearts to kisses, one lad was a bit worried his girl may want to leave him for the Frenchman.

“tell fred i said chill, my girl got this app,” he said.

A Pro Polo shirt will set you back £95 while the drivers’ caps are on pre-order for £40 from the official Ferrari store.

Formula 1 fans will have the opportunity to see the Ferrari drivers up close and personal on February 18 when they take to the stage at the O2 Arena in London for F1’s first-ever group launch to mark the sport’s 75th anniversary.

The following day the Ferrari team-mates will be in action at the Fiorano circuit when they put the all-new SF-25 through a shakedown test at the team’s private test track.

Pre-season testing begins on February 26th and runs for three days before the teams head to Australia for the season-opening Grand Prix on March 14-16.

Hamilton is excited for his first race in red, writing on Instagram: “First race can’t come soon enough.”

