Team principal Fred Vasseur is reportedly ‘under scrutiny’ from Ferrari’s top management amidst a disappointing F1 2025 campaign.

The report from Corriere dello Sera comes as Ferrari take to the track for the 24 Hours of Le Mans chasing a third straight triumph in the premier class under the leadership of Antonello Coletta, ‘the man who could replace’ Vasseur.

Are the winds of change blowing at Ferrari?

As Coletta guides Ferrari’s Le Mans endeavour, the team fielding two 499P Le Mans Hypercars, Vasseur will be in Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix.

It could be a decisive weekend.

Despite pre-season expectations of on-track success and a potential title, Vasseur’s Ferrari Formula 1 team has not achieved those heights.

Although the team did leap up to second in the Constructors’ Championship with Charles Leclerc’s third podium of the campaign in Spain, the Italian stable has yet to take to the top step of the podium. And on the other side of the garage, Lewis Hamilton is still waiting for his first top-three Grand Prix result with the Scuderia.

It’s left Ferrari trailing the rampant McLaren team by 197 points after just nine races, and there is little, if any, indication that could change any time soon.

It’s put Vasseur’s position as Ferrari team principal under the spotlight.

Under his reign, Ferrari not only brought in Hamilton, saying farewell to Carlos Sainz, but they also lost Enrico Cardile and replaced him as technical director with former Mercedes man Loïc Serra.

But while the team has failed to carry last year’s improving form into F1 2025, Vasseur has insisted the issues with the SF-25 are not Serra’s fault as he only joined the team in October 2024.

“When Loïc arrived, the car was already set in stone: wheelbase, weight distribution, aerodynamic philosophy… He didn’t have any significant room for manoeuvre,” he said last month.

Ultimately, the buck, as they say, stops with Vasseur.

According to Corriere dello Sera, Vasseur’s ‘actions have been put under scrutiny by top management.

‘The French boss has been asked to account for the unsatisfactory performance, his position is no longer so firm, he is accused of knowing little about the internal environment.’

It has the Italian publication speculating that Coletta, the man in charge of Ferrari’s hypercar programme, could be in line for the job.

Coletta has seen Ferrari through to back-to-back victories in the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the team chasing a third successive success this weekend.

According to the publication, Coletta has been in the running for the Ferrari F1 team principal role but has in the past declined it, and he ‘reiterated this again recently’. But should Ferrari win Le Mans, again, he is at the ‘top of the list if Vasseur were to part company’.

The report comes just weeks after Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was reportedly approached by Ferrari.

PlanetF1.com understands the report to be accurate, however Horner remains firmly under contract with Red Bull until 2030 and has no intension of looking elsewhere.

“It’s always flattering to be associated with other teams, but my commitment 100 per cent is with Red Bull,” he told media including PlanetF1.com in Barcelona.

“It always has been and certainly will be for the long term.

“There’s a bunch of speculation about, always in this business, people coming here, going there, whatever.

“And I think people in the team know exactly what the situation is.

“I mean, my Italian is worse than Flavio’s English so how on Earth would that work?”

