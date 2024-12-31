Fred Vasseur ‘won’t be able to help’ Lewis Hamilton ‘just like Toto Wolff’ couldn’t

In 2025, Lewis Hamilton will join Scuderia Ferrari after over a decade with Mercedes — and not everyone is confident it’ll be an easy swap.

One primary naysayer is Ralf Schumacher, who told Sport1 that the move comes with a “big risk.”

Ralf Schumacher: Fred Vasseur “won’t be able to help” Lewis Hamilton

The biggest shock of the 2024 Formula 1 season took place well before cars actually hit the track: Lewis Hamilton announced that it would be his final year with Mercedes, and that for 2025, he’d be donning the scarlet overalls of Scuderia Ferrari.

It was a move that came after a few years of struggle at the Mercedes team — and when the German marque began to find its footing halfway through the year, many wondered if Hamilton would remain committed to his move.

Thus far, he has, saying that he’s ready to reinvent himself. But former F1 driver turned pundit Ralf Schumacher is one of the people who remains critical of this move.

Speaking to Sport1, a German publication, Schumacher stated that the partnership of two “legendary” names — Hamilton and Ferrari — also comes with “a big risk.”

Per Schumacher, the issue could stem from several places. Hamilton is getting older, Schumacher has argued, and he’s being outpaced by younger drivers who are better able to adapt to new cars. Hamilton will need to have a similar driving style to Leclerc to succeed, says the German. And Vasseur’s longstanding relationship with Hamilton won’t amount to much.

“[Vasseur] won’t really be able to help him,” Schumacher said of Hamilton in Sport1, “just as Toto [Wolff] couldn’t this year.

“Neither of them is responsible for the design of the car. In conclusion, Lewis has to adapt to the driving characteristics of the car and not the other way around.”

Schumacher pointed out the ways that Hamilton began to struggle when compared to his younger Mercedes teammate George Russell — and that largely happens because a more experienced driver “was successful in cars that were mostly built according to other rules.”

“Today, the cars are heavier and slower to drive. There is less mechanical grip. That means that you have to change your driving style, especially in the braking zones,” Schumacher explained.

“And that is exactly where Lewis lost time to Russell. It was particularly evident in qualifying that Lewis often no longer knew exactly how to brake. That is why he often had problems hitting the apex.

“He was used to braking extremely late, but that was no longer possible with the Mercedes.”

If Hamilton was already struggling compared to Russell, then Schumacher argues similar issues will rise against his Ferrari teammate.

“I fear [Hamilton] will lose a few tenths in qualifying against his new teammate Charles Leclerc,” he said.

“He must hope that Leclerc has a similar driving style, because according to him the new Ferrari is being developed.

“In addition, I think Leclerc is more clever when it comes to vehicle setup than many people give him credit for. He has always been extremely fast, but this season he has taken another step in terms of his consistency in racing.

“He was particularly good in terms of tire management. Leclerc has already sharpened his knives.”

Schumacher is spot-on when he notes that expectations for the Hamilton/Ferrari pairing are extremely high.

“In Italy, the clocks tick a little differently,” he explained. In effect, that means Hamilton will not have an extended grace period with Italian pundits, and that he will be expected to perform well right out of the gate.

