Lance Stroll remains under a cloud for the Canadian Grand Prix after missing the Spanish GP last weekend courtesy of a wrist injury.

The Canadian was withdrawn from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya event following qualifying after experiencing pain linked to an injury he suffered in 2023.

Stroll was withdrawn on the advice of his medical team after he reported pain in his right wrist following qualifying in Spain on Saturday.

Aston Martin refused to be drawn on details at the time, though PlanetF1.com has confirmed the 26-year-old has now undergone a procedure on his hand.

That was carried out by Dr Xavier Mir, who helped Stroll following his 2023 injury.

Mir is the doctor of choice for the MotoGP grid, the Spaniard having also taken care of Daniel Ricciardo following his injury at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix.

While still nine days away, it remains unclear whether Stroll will be clear to take part in the Canadian Grand Prix.

Opening practice in Montreal begins on June 13, leaving little time for recovery ahead of Stroll’s home race.

Should he prove unfit for the event, it is an awkward weekend as far as replacements go given the date clash with the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Both of Aston Martin’s reserve drivers, Felipe Drugovich and Stoffel Vandoorne, are slated to compete in the French classic – at which a total of 19 ex-F1 pilots are set to race.

Track action there begins much earlier, with pre-event scrutineering set to start on Friday followed by a parade through the city a day later.

On Sunday (June 8), on-track of sorts begins with the ‘Test Day’, with two three-hour sessions scheduled on the Le Sarthe circuit. The event-proper commences on Wednesday (June 11) with Free Practice 1 from 2pm local time.

In 2023, Aston Martin used Drugovich in place of Stroll during pre-season testing, the 2022 F2 championship winner still yet to make his F1 race debut.

The Brazilian’s services were not required for that year’s season opener as Stroll made a rapid recovery, returning to the cockpit 10 days after surgery which saw screws inserted in his right wrist.

At the time, he had a cast removed after four days after surgery before taking on an intensive physiotherapy course to aid his recovery.

He subsequently confessed that he was still feeling the effects of the procedure at the Australian Grand Prix, two events later.

The reason for the pain experienced in Spain on Saturday has not been fully explained, though it has been reported the 26-year-old aggravated his hand as part of an angry reaction to his Qualifying 2 elimination.

The team has conceded Stroll was ‘upset’ after qualifying only 14th with a spokesperson telling the BBC that the injury was unrelated to his reaction in the garage.

An announcement on who will line up alongside Fernando Alonso in Canada is expected from the team, though no timeline has been given.

