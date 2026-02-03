Liam Lawson has been warned that new Racing Bulls teammate Arvid Lindblad could be the real deal even before a wheel has been turned in anger in F1 2026.

That could be an issue for Lawson, who lost out to Isack Hadjar in the race to secure the Red Bull racing seat alongside Max Verstappen.

Liam Lawson could be in a three-way fight for a Red Bull return

Red Bull enters F1 2026 with Verstappen and Hadjar at the senior team after the Milton Keynes operation dropped Yuki Tsunoda to a reserve driver role.

Hadjar’s promotion came with just a season of F1 experience, alongside Lawson at Racing Bulls. The Frenchman’s place at Red Bull’s second team will be filled by Lindblad.

Both Red Bull and Racing Bulls were in action at the Barcelona shakedown last week, affording each their first glimpse into what the coming season might hold for them.

Max Verstappen was quickest of the four Red Bull-backed drivers, seventh fastest overall and six tenths up on Hadjar. Lawson was the same margin clear of Lindblad at Racing Bulls.

It has the Sky pundits suggesting the newcomer, the only rookie on the F1 2026 grid, could be the real deal.

“I’m hearing impressive things about Lindblad,” Brundle simply said in Sky’s daily breakdown of the Barcelona test.

His fellow pundit Ted Kravitz added: “Yes, it looks like Christian was right about Lindblad as well, that he was ready to promote him.”

“Belatedly, it would appear so!” chipped in Craig Slater.

Former Red Bull team principal Horner previously applauded Lindblad as a talent for the future, saying: “Arvid is definitely a talent for the future. I think that he’s got the right attitude. He’s got the right approach and determination.”

Motorsport advisor Helmut Marko, who left Red Bull during the off-season, also called the teenager the man for the future.

After Lindblad took part in FP1 at the British GP, where he was 14th fastest in the notoriously tricky RB21, Marko said: “Good. For his first outing he was professional. And also his comments were very good.

“Long run and the time difference with Max was also reasonable. A man for the future.”

Lindblad was promoted to an F1 seat with Racing Bulls in December, and thanked Marko as someone who believed in him.

“I’m extremely grateful for their support and all the work we’ve done, but especially with Dr Marko,” he said.

“It’s not been the easiest year for me. I’m not happy with how it’s gone, but he believed in me when others didn’t, and I’m very grateful for that.

“I find it funny when a lot of people say how difficult it can be to work with him, their stories of how they struggled to work with Dr Marko, how he’s very difficult and people are scared of him. For me, it’s always been the opposite. I’ve always had a very good relationship with him.”

But as part of the only outfit with four cars on the grid, Lindblad is now in a fight against his teammate Lawson to secure his status as the next Red Bull driver.

With Racing Bulls clearly defined as a pathway for drivers ahead of their promotion to the senior squad, a strong performance could leave them first in line behind Verstappen and Hadjar.

Lawson already has experience with that process, having been given the nod in place of Sergio Perez ahead of F1 2025, only to be dropped back to Racing Bulls after two races.

Retained for his season, he’s part of a three-way fight – the Kiwi, Lindblad and Hadjar – for an F1 2027 Red Bull berth.

