Daniil Kvyat led a double-points finish for Toro Rosso with P7 in the Monaco GP, despite describing himself as a “sitting duck” at the start.

Team-mate Alex Albon followed to take P8 as the Italian team secured their first double-points finish of 2019.

However, Kvyat and Albon were passed at the start by the McLaren of Carlos Sainz in a sensational double-move, leaving the Russian thankful for a “chain reaction” of events that allowed him to reverse his momentum in the opening corners.

“We had a very strong Qualifying yesterday and capped it off with a strong race today, so it’s a nice feeling,” he told the official Toro Rosso website.

“I was a sitting duck at the start of the race: Gasly had a clean braking move on the outside, while I was on the inside line and I couldn’t change it – someone must have taken it easy into the corner and it caused a chain reaction.

“However, I’m very happy because I think it was a really strong race for us. We can be satisfied with the amount of points we brought home today and with how we managed the race – the teamwork was fantastic, the support I got from everyone was great! P7 is a great result in Monaco.

“We have been working hard over the past few weeks to see where we need to improve and what I need to go faster, and we found it. Now we just need to find it every weekend, so we can continue to score a good amount of points. The car is performing well so we have to keep developing it in the same direction.”

How was that result for @HondaRacingF1?! All four Honda powered cars inside the top 10! #MonacoGP 🇲🇨 #PoweredByHonda 👌 pic.twitter.com/sqLUTN7kNS — Toro Rosso (@ToroRosso) May 26, 2019

Albon secured his third points finish of 2019 in what is his rookie Formula 1 campaign, but he put all the praise on Toro Rosso for their strategy.

“I’ve got to say a big thanks to the team because the strategy was fantastic! We knew there was the chance to get into the points today, and we did a good job to make it happen,” he explained.

“It was tricky out there because you spend the whole race close behind other cars, you have to make sure you don’t brake late or lock up otherwise your race is over.

“The most difficult part of the day was managing the tyres, as the Softs don’t really like to last that long, so they begin to degrade and vibrate. Still, it was good fun out there and great to have both cars finish in the points!”

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page.