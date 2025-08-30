Frustrated Lance Stroll walks out of interview after qualifying crash

A frustrated Lance Stroll walked away from the media pen in the midst of a question from a journalist after crashing during his very first flying qualifying lap ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

It was the Canadian driver’s second incident of the weekend, putting him out of contention for a strong starting position during a weekend where his Aston Martin team has looked impressively strong.

Lance Stroll abandons media pen after Dutch GP qualifying crash

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll was clearly frustrated after crashing during his first flying lap in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix, just one day after destroying his AMR25 in FP2.

Indeed, Stroll abandoned his media availability in the middle of a question from a journalist regarding Aston’s performance turnaround.

Prior to that moment, Stroll stated that his crash was “very frustrating. Nothing more to say, really. Frustrating.”

Stroll confirmed that he dipped a wheel onto the grass, which sent his AMR25 out of control, through a gravel trap, and into a barrier.

The Aston Martin crew broke curfew overnight in order to repair Stroll’s car after FP2, during which time he lost control in the banked Turn 3 and crushed the right side of his AMR25 against the wall. The damage was extreme, and it was all hands on deck to get the car ready for what was expected to be a strong qualifying.

Stroll stated that he was looking at a “really strong” qualifying performance this weekend given the speed of the team’s machine. However, the Canadian departed the press pen in the midst of the next question.

Stroll’s frustration is entirely understandable given the course of this weekend and its importance within the overall F1 2025 Constructors’ Championship.

Alonso and Stroll sit 11th and 12th in the Drivers’ standings, respectively, but the real battle here is for position in the Constructors’ title. Aston Martin currently sits sixth overall, but it only has a one-point advantage over Sauber and a seven-point advantage over Racing Bulls.

Those are the kinds of gaps that can disappear over the course of the weekend, and Aston Martin has otherwise shown signs of success at Zandvoort.

The AMR25 is responding well to the circuit’s slow-speed corners, allowing both of its drivers to find pace in practice that would have seemed unthinkable earlier this year. In the FP2 session where Stroll crashed, Alonso managed to set the second quickest time.

Come Sunday afternoon, Alonso will start the Dutch Grand Prix from 10th on the grid. Stroll, meanwhile, will start from 20th after being unable to set a time.

