Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are both expecting internal talks at Ferrari in the aftermath of the Miami Grand Prix.

Such discussions would allow the team to dissect what was a highly frustrating race weekend and plot a route forward, with a lack of pace and team orders not going down well with either Ferrari driver.

Leclerc crossed the line P7 in Miami and Hamilton P8, after Ferrari twice swapped the drivers in pursuit of Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli, Hamilton left far from impressed with Ferrari’s handling of the situation, which he made quite clear over the radio.

However, with Hamilton expecting the opportunity to talk everything through with Ferrari following the Miami GP, he claimed that his angsty radio messages were taken “out of context”.

“In the end we lost a lot of time overtaking each other. At that moment the car felt alive and the tyre was good and I was clearly quicker,” Hamilton told DAZN F1, having run the alternate strategy Leclerc, going from the hard to medium tyre.

“I think a decision should have been taken sooner. I wasn’t getting there. And in those moments it’s frustrating because what’s our goal: ‘Race each other, or try to pass the others?’ Then switching position twice made us lose even more time. Still, I don’t know if we would’ve passed the McLaren [sic] because he didn’t have anyone ahead.

“We’ll talk about it internally. I was frustrated at the time and now I’m not. That’s racing. People are very sensitive and will take it out of context. And people say far worse things than I do, I just used sarcasm!”

Asked if there were any pre-race talks about the Ferrari team orders, Hamilton confirmed: “No, we didn’t talk about that because we didn’t know we’d be in this position. We did talk about where we’d swap positions if we needed to, and that’s what we did on track.

“We’ll talk internally. We’re not where we want to be and that’s what really matters. We’ll talk, we want to improve, move on, and that’s what we’ll do.”

The feeling is mutual for Leclerc when it comes to wanting behind-the-scenes discussions at Ferrari, as he stressed that “the decisions we made as a team weren’t the right ones”.

“I don’t know what to say,” Leclerc told DAZN F1. “We definitely have to talk about it internally. We’ll analyse it. And we have to do better. It’s not that we have to try, we have to do better.

“I need to talk more with the team than with Lewis. We didn’t do anything wrong. But the decisions we made as a team weren’t the right ones. That’s quite obvious. We have to do better.

“I’m not angry with Lewis or anything like that. There was no bad intention, he wanted to maximise the result just like I did. We lost a lot of time today and seeing how close we were to Antonelli, it’s a real shame.”

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur said he can see where Hamilton and Leclerc are coming from with their frustrations, as he praised the duo for obliging with Ferrari’s orders.

“They didn’t fight each other,” said Vasseur on Hamilton and Leclerc when speaking to DAZN F1. “They weren’t on the same strategy. We had to do a swap. Lewis being behind on the medium and Charles ahead on the hard, Lewis had a better shot at catching Antonelli. But then we swapped back at the end.

“I can understand the drivers’ frustration because it’s never easy to ask them to do that. We asked them to do it twice and they did it twice. I think they did the job we asked of them and that’s that. They’d been fighting all weekend and we asked them to switch positions… but it was for the team’s benefit. We wanted to catch Antonelli.

“It’s not up to me to do the weekend strategy, but the complicated part of the weekend is that it’s hard to extract the tyre potential. We set the fastest qualifying time on used tyres on both cars. That way you lose two or three tenths which makes the difference for the second row. So we have to do a better job in qualifying.

“In race pace we were fine because in the end you depend on the pace of the car ahead. If we had started closer to Verstappen we would’ve fought him.”

Ferrari’s race weekend did feature the highlight of a P3 for Hamilton in the Miami Sprint after an expert call to switch to dry tyres, but with Leclerc having crashed out in the rain on his way to the grid for that mini-race, followed by the underwhelming Grand Prix, Vasseur admitted that Ferrari did not deliver.

“Tough weekend overall,” Vasseur summarised. “Yesterday we maximised with Lewis and the P3 in the sprint race. But we had Charles’ crash. And today P7 and P8 wasn’t what we expected.

“The pace was better at least compared to Red Bull and Mercedes. I don’t want to talk about McLaren because they’re on another planet. But it is what it is. When you start P8 and P12 it’s impossible to fight the front-runners.”

