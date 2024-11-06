Gabriel Bortoleto “has been added to the group chat”, Sauber wrote on X as they confirmed the former McLaren junior driver as Nico Hulkenberg’s 2025 team-mate.

Less than an hour after announcing both Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu would not continue with the team in F1 2025, the Hinwil-based posted a “welcome” to Brazilian driver Bortoleto.

Gabriel Bortoleto joins Sauber

Although it was initially reported that Valtteri Bottas was leading the running for the second Sauber team, the team having already confirmed Nico Hulkenberg for F1 2025, Sauber announced on Wednesday morning that they’d failed to reach an agreement with the 10-time Grand Prix winner or his current team-mate Zhou Guanyu.

“After open and constructive discussions with Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, we mutually concluded that conditions to continue together could not be met so we agreed that it is time to part ways,” Sauber said in a statement.

Less than an hour later, having cryptically posted “who’s ready to know”, the team made the big announcement that Bortoleto would join the team.

Having parted ways with McLaren, who wished him “all the best for his career beyond F2”, Sauber snapped up the much-lauded Brazilian driver in a multi-year deal. 20-year-old Bortoleto, who is managed by Fernando Alonso, is leading the F2 standings with two rounds remaining.

Next season he will be one of four rookies on next year’s grid along with Jack Doohan, Kimi Antonelli and Oliver Bearman.

“This is one of the most exciting projects in motorsport, if not in all of sports,” said Bortoleto. “Joining a team that combines the rich motorsport history of Sauber and Audi is a true honour.

“Beyond simply being a member, I aim to grow with this ambitious project and reach the pinnacle of motorsport.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity given to me by the team and for the chance to work alongside an experienced driver like Nico.

“Both programs have a proven track record of nurturing young talent, and I am confident that together, we will write our own success story.”

How the Formula 1 grid is shaping up

👉F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

👉F1 2026 driver line-up: Lewis Hamilton and other drivers already confirmed for 2026

Bortoleto joins Sauber ahead of the team’s official switch to Audi, which will take place in 2026 when Audi turn the Hinwil team into a works out.

Audi F1 chief Mattia Binotto welcomed F1’s first full-time Brazilian driver since Felipe Massa, saying: “Gabriel has already demonstrated in the junior categories that he has what it takes to be a winning driver.

“We are very pleased that he will become a team member of Sauber and Audi.

“Together with Gabriel, we are on a journey towards success, and we will evolve into a unified force to shape a new era for Audi in motorsport.

“Nico and Gabriel represent the ideal combination of experience and youth, positioning us strongly for the future.”

Read next: Bottas, Zhou out with new Sauber driver announcement pending