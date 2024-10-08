From what Alex Albon has seen and heard, there is a “good chance” Gabriel Bortoleto will be on the F1 2025 grid, but Franco Colapinto could gatecrash that plan.

Just two seats remain vacant on the F1 2025 grid, one at Red Bull sister team VCARB, while the other opening is at Sauber, going into their final season ahead of morphing into the Audi works team.

Gabriel Bortoleto and Franco Colapinto in Sauber/Audi F1 2025 mix

With Valtteri Bottas knocking back claims that he already agreed a one-year Sauber contract extension, something long-term being the aim for the 10-time grand prix winner, F2 Championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto – currently part of the McLaren driver programme – has been boosted amid strong speculation that he is on Audi F1 chief Mattia Binotto’s shortlist.

Williams driver Albon sees a “good chance” that Bortoleto gets the nod, however, says competition has emerged in the form of his temporary Williams team-mate Colapinto, who has turned heads since stepping up from F2 as Logan Sargeant’s replacement.

Carlos Sainz is on his way to Williams to partner Albon from F1 2025, meaning there is no opening in the line-up for academy star Colapinto.

Asked by Motorsport.com’s Brazilian arm whether Brazil’s Bortoleto will be on the F1 2025 grid, Albon replied: “I don’t know. I think it’s going to be tight. I don’t think there’s an obvious answer.

“And I think even Franco is also going into the mix.

“So from everything I saw, it sounded like it was happening, like there was a good chance. And then, obviously, I haven’t spent so much… I think you guys know more the talks of the paddock.

“But I think he would be a great addition. I think you’ve seen the drivers that have come in from F2, Kimi [Antonelli], Ollie [Bearman], Franco, they have been competitive straight away. And I don’t see why another addition wouldn’t be quick as well.”

Sargeant scored just one point across his 36 Williams starts, but Colapinto is already on four, by virtue of his P8 finish at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

And the Argentine racer’s seamless transition from F2 to F1 has impressed Albon.

“Very quick. Very relaxed as a driver as well,” said Albon in assessment of Colapinto.

“I think it’s very natural to him to get into the sport. Some drivers are quite tense and a bit nervous. He doesn’t seem to feel that way. He’s come in and straightway been quick on tracks as well that have been very difficult.”

Williams has confirmed discussions with Sauber, as they look to strike a deal for Colapinto which would take him into the Audi F1 era.

