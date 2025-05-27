Untelevised team radio footage from the Monaco Grand Prix has uncovered the moment Gabriel Bortoleto threatened to “put him in the wall next time” after his clash with Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Sauber rookie Bortoleto crashed on the opening lap of the Monaco Grand Prix, spearing into the wall at Portier.

Gabriel Bortoleto: ‘I’ll put him in the wall next time’

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

It came after Antonelli, keen to recover from a mistake in qualifying that left him 15th on the grid, made a move down Bortoleto’s inside at the tricky right hander, moments after he was passed by the Sauber at the hairpin.

With the pair avoiding contact in the incident, Antonelli was not penalised by the stewards and went on to finish 18th, his worst classified result of the F1 2025 season so far, with Bortoleto coming home 14th.

An untelevised clip from the Monaco Grand Prix has unearthed the moment Bortoleto described Antonelli’s move as “desperate” before threatening to “put him in the wall” the next time they came together on track.

Analysis: Monaco Grand Prix

👉 Monaco GP conclusions: Norris’s big reset, Leclerc unleashed, F1’s failed experiment

👉 Monaco GP driver ratings: Near-perfect Norris with a Russell bungle

The full exchange between Bortoleto and his race engineer in the immediate aftermath of the Sauber driver’s contact with the wall went as follows:

Engineer: “Can you reverse?”

Bortoleto: “I am OK.”

Engineer: “OK, let’s reverse.”

Bortoleto: “Kimi pushed me off!”

Bortoleto: “Is the car OK?”

Engineer: “Our front wing is damaged, front wing is damaged. We are boxing to change the front wing. And we saw what happened.”

Bortoleto: “F**k it. Antonelli, man! Desperated [sic] kid!”

Engineer: “No worries. That was clear on the TV.”

Later in the race, Bortoleto is seen closing in on Antonelli ahead and asks the Sauber pit wall if the Mercedes driver was punished for the opening-lap incident.

Bortoleto: “I think we are catching Antonelli here. Did he get a penalty for what he did?”

Engineer: “So, Gabi, we are all on the same train and he did not get a penalty. He did not get a penalty.”

Bortoleto: “OK. I will put him in the wall next time.”

Engineer: “Gabi! Let’s focus on what we can control. Let’s maximise this scenario.”

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com after the race, Bortoleto described Antonelli’s move as a “divebomb.”

He said: “We overtook him into [Turn] 6 and then he tried a divebomb move in T8, where we saw, in the past, there was a lot of accidents already there.

“And then obviously when you divebomb, you commit for something.

“I was already committed to the corner as well, because I would never expect someone to divebomb there.

“I ended up trying to still stay on track and expecting that he would give me a bit of room, but he didn’t give any room at all.

“And I just ended up hitting the wall to not hit him in the inside. I would [have] end up in the wall anyway.

“A shame because we broke the front wing and then we lost that advantage of five positions we had at the beginning of the race.”

More on Gabriel Bortoleto and Andrea Kimi Antonelli from PlanetF1.com

👉 Gabriel Bortoleto news

👉 Andrea Kimi Antonelli news

Antonelli defended his decision to pass Bortoleto at a section of the track where overtaking is difficult, pointing to the fact that he was ahead of the Sauber at the apex of the corner.

He told media including PlanetF1.com: “It was an aggressive move but at the end of the day, I didn’t touch him. And also at the apex, I was ahead.

“Of course, you don’t want to see him in the wall and my intention was not to put him in the wall.

“But at the end of the day, I didn’t touch him and I tried my best to give him as much space as possible.

“But, of course, you know, Monaco is very tight and it can happen.”

Asked if he was anxious to repass Bortoleto quickly after initially losing the position at the hairpin, Antonelli admitted that it was crucial for Mercedes’ strategy for him to be close to team-mate George Russell on track.

And he insisted that his move was not “dirty” as there was no contact between the pair, unlike his clash with McLaren driver Oscar Piastri at the start of the Miami GP sprint race earlier this month.

Antonelli said: “Of course, I didn’t want to lose the position to him because the goal was trying to stay there with George, especially for our strategy.

“And then I tried to overtake back, but I didn’t think there was anything outstanding [about it].

“I really looked at the onboard and I didn’t touch him or anything, so there was nothing outstanding or dirty on that side.

“It was of course an aggressive move.

“As I said before, my intention was not for him [to be in the wall], it was just to overtake.

“Of course, it’s not nice to see someone in the wall, but at the same time it’s not like Miami that I got touched.

“Here, I completely didn’t touch him.”

Read next: Ten ways to fix the Monaco: From joker laps to cancellation