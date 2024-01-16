MCL38 gallery: All the angles from McLaren’s shock livery reveal

McLaren launched the livery of the MCL38 on Tuesday in the first reveal of any team’s 2024 colours, so here is a closer look at what their car will look like.

Gone are the tinges of blue seen on recent McLaren models, with the ‘papaya’ and black dominating this season’s colours on the MCL38.

With a proper car launch to come in February, McLaren gave a tantalising look at what their new car will look like in the coming season.

Gallery: A closer look at the McLaren MCL38

The diagonal black and papaya stripes give the MCL38 something of a ‘tiger-like’ appearance to it, with the team reverting back to its standard chassis naming structure in 2024.

A full rebrand of McLaren’s social media channels took place on Monday, including a deletion of all their previous Instagram posts, before their new livery was launched.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will be driving the new car for the first time in pre-season testing in Bahrain in February, with the two going into their second season together as team-mates.

Norris and Piastri took the fight to Red Bull throughout the second half of the 2023 season after a raft of upgrades, with team principal Andrea Stella saying the MCL38 should be an “innovative evolution” on what came before.

