Gallery: The silver bull is back as the VCARB01 is unveiled in Las Vegas

Red Bull’s junior team, who this year will be known as ‘Visa Cash App RB’, have taken a step back into the past with the return of the silver bull in the car’s livery.

VCARB unveiled the first challenger under the Visa branding, the VCARB01, at a late-night launch in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Using the template of yesteryear’s Toro Rosso’s colours, the blue-and-red challenger has been welcomed on social media as a thing of beauty.

Blue, red, and a silver bull… remind you of something?

The VCARB01 features a pull-rod front suspension layout in line with senior team Red Bull’s RB designs while there are also notable changes to the sidepod area.

New-look for Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda

Continuing with Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda into the new season, the drivers have a new-look kit that’s predominantly white with blue branding.

Although Visa is the most notable of the sponsors, front and centre, Hugo Boss, who were at one point rumoured to be the team’s 2024 title sponsor, appears down the leg of the pants.

Read next: Adrian Newey makes F1 2024 prediction after ‘complete surprise’ finding