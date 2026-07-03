George Russell was able to take pole position under a single yellow flag at the Austrian Grand Prix. It was a moment which sparked major debate.

Ahead of the British Grand Prix, Russell admitted that Austria qualifying should have ended under double yellows when Max Verstappen found the wall. That would have ended Russell’s pole chances. However, Russell spoke of a long-standing agreement between the drivers and FIA over single yellows. He also defended the marshals and the FIA in such quick-thinking situations.

George Russell admits Max Verstappen crash was ‘double yellows’

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The Austrian Grand Prix featured a thrilling, multi-team battle for pole position. But, there was late drama and controversy.

One of the contenders, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, spun out at Turn 9 and hit the wall on his final run. Out came the yellow flags.

Yet, Russell still set a time fast enough to give him pole position at the Red Bull Ring.

Russell had seen only a single yellow, requiring him to lift to the satisfaction of the FIA stewards. His lap was reviewed, and cleared, confirming that Russell was on pole.

His Mercedes teammate and championship rival Kimi Antonelli, meanwhile, believed that he saw double waved yellows, requiring a driver to abandon their flying lap, as Antonelli did.

Russell, speaking to PlanetF1.com and others before the British GP, admitted that there should have been double yellows to cover Verstappen’s crash.

However, he argued that the FIA were only acting as the drivers had requested.

“I think it stemmed from Baku, when a lot of drivers would lock-up and they would run down the escape road, and the drivers felt at the time that should not be a double yellow, because it completely ruins the lap of another driver, but a single would be sufficient, unless the FIA thought otherwise.

“So that was kind of the rule of thumb that has been taken forward, that whenever there’s an incident in qualifying, it would be a single yellow.

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“People also have to remember the person putting out the single yellow is a volunteer. The marshal at the side of the track, that isn’t the FIA to start with. Then the FIA review it, and then they would upgrade it, if they think it’s necessary.

“Obviously I’ve been talking now for 30 seconds in that answer, and they need to react in the space of five seconds, six seconds, 10 seconds. That just isn’t possible sometimes.

“So, should that incident have been a double yellow? Of course it should have been.

“But there are many times in the past where drivers say it shouldn’t have been a double yellow, and single yellow is sufficient, so it’s not an easy job they have.”

Russell went on to win the Austrian Grand Prix, his first victory since the Melbourne season-opener. He goes into the British Grand Prix 40 points behind Antonelli at the top of the standings.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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