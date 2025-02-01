George Russell’s huge 2024 crash has triggered safety changes to the Australian Grand Prix circuit ahead of the opening race of the F1 2025 season.

Russell crashed heavily in the closing laps of last year’s Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park, with his Mercedes spat back on to the track and tipped on to its side after an impact with the barrier at Turn 6.

George Russell crash triggers Australian GP change for F1 2025 season

The British driver was heard frantically calling for a red flag to be deployed over team radio in the aftermath of the incident amid fears that he could have been struck by a car approaching from behind.

The incident proved highly controversial with Fernando Alonso, the Aston Martin driver who was ahead of Russell at the time of the accident, later hit with a 20-second time penalty for “potentially dangerous driving.”

Alonso admitted to have braked too early for Turn 6 as he defended his position from Russell before accelerating again, with the two-time World Champion punished for “doing something extraordinary.”

Russell’s accident came just days after Alex Albon crashed after losing control of his Williams on the exit of the same corner, with the damage forcing the team to field only one car for the remainder of the weekend in Melbourne.

Albon also crashed at Turn 6 in the opening stages of the 2023 Australian GP, with his car bouncing back on to the edge of the circuit in a similar manner to Russell’s 2024 incident.

Speeds at Turn 6 were increased ahead of F1’s return to Australia in 2022, with the Melbourne circuit layout reprofiled.

And the FIA, F1’s governing body, has confirmed that the corner has been adjusted again ahead of the first race of the new season on March 16.

The changes have seen the crash barriers moved and positioned at a new angle with the aim of stopping cars being spat back on to the track, with the kerbs at Turns 6 and 7 now sitting lower than the track surface.

It is hoped that the move to a so-called ‘negative kerb’ will reduce the risk of cars becoming unsettled, with the previous ‘positive kerb’ positioned higher than the surface of the road.

The gravel trap in place at Turn 6 has also been extended to the edge of the kerbs in an additional precuation.

An FIA spokesperson reportedly said: “Following a review of last year’s event at Albert Park, several changes to Turn 6 and Turn 7 have been approved in collaboration with the local ASN and the grand prix organisers.

“The kerb at the exit of Turn 6 through entry and apex of Turn 7 has been replaced with a single specification of negative kerb.

“This adjustment removes the transition from negative to positive kerb that was present in this area, which previously had been addressed by local modification [grinding] of the kerb to provide a smoother transition between kerb types.

“The intent is to remove the possibility of this transition destabilising a car.

“Additionally, the gravel trap now extends to the back of the kerb and the barrier on the left-hand side of Turn 7 has also been moved and re-profiled to mitigate the possibility of a car coming to rest in a position near the racing line following an impact with the energy absorbing barrier in this area.

“These changes were proposed based on feedback from the FIA Safety Department following their ongoing analysis of all circuits, as well as input from drivers and teams.

“They aim to provide improvement in safety whilst maintaining corner dynamics and exciting racing.”

Russell will be joined be a new team-mate for the F1 2025 season, with teenage sensation Andrea Kimi Antonelli promoted to a race seat following Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari.

