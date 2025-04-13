George Russell has explained that faulty electronics caused him to open his DRS when he was not supposed to during the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The driver, who came second, will visit the stewards to discuss the infringement with electronics proving an issue for him in the second half of the grand prix.

George Russell details DRS fault in Bahrain Grand Prix

In lap 39 of the 57-lap race, Russell’s name began to tumble down the timing screens but instead of a crash, the cause was a problem with the electronics in his car.

The technical gremlins were not limited to just the timing screens either with Russell revealing that pushing the radio button caused the DRS flap to open.

“We were having all sorts of failures, and basically we did an override on the DRS,” he said in the aftermath of the race.

“And on one lap, I clicked the radio button and the DRS opened. So straight away, I closed it again, backed off. Nothing gained or lost more than I [would have] gained.

“It was only open for a split second, so goes to show you the amount of issues we were having.”

It will be the stewards who ultimately decide if Russell gained an advantage with the Briton finishing under a second ahead of Lando Norris.

Russell also said the car had a brake-by-wire failure, causing issues with his pedals.

“It felt all under control and then suddenly we had a brake-by-wire failure,” Russell, who is fourth in the Drivers’ standings, said.

“So suddenly the pedal was going long, and then it was going short, and I didn’t know what was going on.

“The steering wheel wasn’t working properly, so it was really hard fought to keep Lando behind. I think one more lap, he would have got me pretty comfortably, but nevertheless, really, really pleased.”

Another issue for Russell was the team’s choice of tyres with the driver describing going on the soft after the safety car as “audacious” but ultimately, he made the rubber last. Russell said the result gave the team confidence for the season going forward.

“Oscar [Piastri] was in a league of his own, so congratulations to him and to McLaren.

“We knew they’d be pretty extraordinary around this circuit and that was proven right but for ourselves, it’s been four races, three podiums, all on different types of tracks, so it gives us confidence going into the future.”

