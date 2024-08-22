George Russell makes upcoming F1 title declaration after rapid Mercedes progress

George Russell is looking to the second half of the F1 2024 season to hopefully set up a prolonged F1 2025 title challenge with Mercedes.

Russell saw a victory taken from him at the Belgian Grand Prix after a post-race disqualification for the car-driver combination being 1.5kg underweight after the chequered flag, but with team-mate Lewis Hamilton inheriting the win, the team heads into the second part of the year on a run of three wins in four races.

George Russell ‘absolutely’ hoping for Mercedes F1 2025 title charge

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Russell took his second career win at the Austrian Grand Prix, taking the lead after Max Verstappen and Lando Norris collided late on in proceedings, though Mercedes have kept themselves towards the front of the field ever since.

With the Silver Arrows joining McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari in the search for race victories, there is a four-team battle at the front of the field which could carry over into F1 2025, with Formula 1’s regulations staying relatively stable before a significant switch in F1 2026.

Having struggled to fight for consistent wins since the switch to ground-effect aerodynamics, Russell hopes to see this improved form turn into a sustained challenge by the time next season comes.

How would the 2024 titles be looking without Red Bull in the picture?

👉 Calculated: The F1 2024 Drivers’ Championship without Max Verstappen

👉 Revealed: The F1 2024 Constructors’ Championship without Red Bull

“Absolutely,” Russell told media including PlanetF1.com when asked if the second half of 2024 could help Mercedes set up a full title challenge in 2025.

“I think for all of us, It’s been a difficult couple of years getting the car into a place where we can consistently fight for victories. But I’m so motivated, so excited for the second half of the season, which is ultimately building up towards 2025.

“And when you look at the competition now, there’s no reason why we can’t fight. And if the season started in Montreal, the championship standings would be looking very, very different.

“So, it’s going to be great. I think there’s so much motivation from all the other teams to get back to the front, from McLaren, from Ferrari, from ourselves.

“So for sure, it’s not going to be easy and hopefully we see a good fight on our hands into next year.”

Read next: F1 team predicted to enforce strict team orders ‘in two or three races’ with clear No.1 driver