George Russell identifies key to F1 2026 struggle

George Russell has revealed the driving characteristics of F1 2026 that he believes have worked against his natural driving style leading to “confusion” and inconsistency.

Russell is heading into the Mexico City Grand Prix second in the championship, but is looking more over his shoulder at approaching drivers rather than ahead to his runaway teammate Kimi Antonelli.

George Russell explains how F1 2026 power units and rear tyres affect his driving style

With Kimi Antonelli only needing a ninth-place finish to wrap up his maiden championship victory this season, it’s all been a case of what might have been for George Russell.

Having raced in F1 since 2019, Russell was the favourite to come out on top in an intra-Mercedes battle this season, but it has been his considerably less experienced teammate, Antonelli, who has produced a year of relentless consistency to all but clinch the crown with five weekends to go.

For Russell, who has scored just three victories from 18 races in a car that has proven the dominant machine of the year, the inconsistencies are nothing to deny – the British driver has been open about the fact that he has been outperformed by Antonelli, and where he believes some of his issues this year have been.

While Russell’s post-victory radio message in Australia, “I like this car, I like this power unit”, has aged like milk in the months since, he reckons that the unique driving requirements of the new regulations have not played to his strengths.

The energy-starved nature of the power units means that drivers who have traditionally created their speed through mid-corner apex momentum have had to relearn their techniques in favour of a style favouring energy harvesting, with Russell saying this has been a key consideration.

“I think there are just a few factors with the cars this year that potentially favour or hinder a certain driving style,” he said.

“I’ve always been a driver that focuses on the mid to the exit of the corners, which often means I’m on the throttle earlier than most, and, with these new power units, that means I’m spending more energy, and it’s sometimes not the most efficient way to drive for the power unit.

“Secondly, the tyre pressures this year, especially on the rear, have been very, very high. Pirelli is taking a few psi margin, especially on the rear axle, and so, again, that has hindered me a little bit by pushing the exits; the rear tyre can’t cope with it as well, and there’s been a bit of a hindrance on the power unit side.

“So it was kind of these two factors that really hampered my natural driving style, and I’d say that’s probably been the biggest thing of this season.”

George Russell admits confusion over inconsistent F1 2026 performances

But while he’s aware these issues have affected him, there’s also the fact that, on occasion, he’s still had the measure of Antonelli: it’s only a few short weeks since Russell completely controlled the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend.

“If we had the answer, we would be able to maybe replicate it more often, and that’s been part of the challenge this year, some of the confusion,” he said of why consistency has been so difficult to accomplish.

“I came out of Monaco early this year, and it was a very difficult weekend for me. I went to Barcelona and was quickest in every session, and put it on pole.

“Went to Austria, the next race, [I] was on pole again, and then, a few races later, I was qualifying down in P5 and P6.

“Baku, [I] was on pole by eight tenths and, in Malaysia, I qualified, I think I was P8.

“I feel, in the years gone by, I had a pretty high hit rate of reaching the potential of the car. And maybe at the end of the season, there were four or five races I feel that were not maximised.

“I remember 2022, we finished in the top five more than any other driver in the whole season. I think it was 19 from 22 races, and that was the third-best car on the grid.

“And now this season, we have the best car, and I’m not able to achieve these results, so yeah, it’s quite strange and certainly scratching our heads a little bit. It’s definitely not through a lack of trying.”

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With Russell facing defeat in the Drivers’ Championship, and having to work hard to finish second ahead of drivers in less competitive machinery, the British driver faces a winter of soul-searching to come back more strongly.

It’s something that former Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg did to great effect after 2015, with the German driver bouncing back from two consecutive defeats to Lewis Hamilton to win the 2016 title.

For Russell, he explained that his mentality won’t be on coming back to beat Antonelli next season, but rather just improving his own performance level.

“I’ve been working with sports psychologists for seven years now, and these were through my most successful years in Formula 1, and now, of course, this has been the first year of real struggle,” he said.

“I think, in at least the approach I have, we’re not boxers where you’re in a ring fighting directly against somebody else; we are kind of fighting against ourselves.

“Almost like a golfer, in a way. A qualifying lap, you’re there by yourself, and it’s the work and preparation that you’ve done yourself that makes the difference between a good performance or not, so I’m not directly looking at my number one competitor, saying, ‘How am I going to beat this guy?’

“It’s more that I’m looking at myself in the mirror, thinking, what do I need to do to not have these poor performances, and what were the feelings I had from myself and the car during the great performances, to replicate that more often.”

George Russell determined to keep a cool head amid Mercedes struggles

The key factor for Russell, he explained, is ensuring that he doesn’t allow emotion to start playing a part, as this risks exacerbating the situation.

Asked about his level of frustration as what has been a trying year, one that promised so much, comes to an end, Russell said, “I would say I’ve gone past… maybe frustration was the word I used earlier in the season, but I’m looking at it very objectively with my team and trying to keep a cool head in solving these issues because I know if the frustration starts to creep in and we start acting irrationally with changes, there’s a very high chance you won’t make things better.

“The performances are in there. I’ve lost no faith that we can do it because we’ve shown that.

“When I’ve looked at some other drivers from the past who have had uncompetitive seasons, it’s been an uncompetitive year across every single race. That has not been the case for us.

“We’ve either been very competitive or not competitive. So, [I’m] just really trying to understand what made the good races good and what has made the bad races bad.”

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