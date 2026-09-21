Toto Wolff has admitted that the F1 2026 title may ‘have sailed’ for George Russell, and says Mercedes will continue to work with him to figure out how best to unleash his potential.

Russell’s points deficit has grown to 81 points behind runaway championship leader Kimi Antonelli, with the more experienced Mercedes driver having only shown flashes of superiority during the F1 2026 season.

Toto Wolff believes George Russell title chances fading

Having started the season with a comfortable win in Australia, the board looked set for a George Russell title as the Mercedes W17 proved the car to beat at the start of the championship.

Entering the final third of the year, the W17 does remain the best all-round car, and Mercedes controls both championships with a 145-point lead over Ferrari in the Constructors’ Championship, while its two drivers occupy first and second in the Drivers’ standings.

But, unfortunately for Russell, it is Kimi Antonelli who has moved into the dominant position, despite his youth and relative inexperience.

Having just turned 20 years old, Antonelli has proven to be the sensation of F1 2026, claiming his maiden victory at the Chinese Grand Prix in the second round, and has since added a further seven Grand Prix victories to his tally.

His number of career wins, eight, has thus eclipsed Russell’s tally of seven at this point, despite Russell’s considerable head start in competitive machinery, having debuted with Mercedes in 2022 – albeit during a period when Mercedes was not a dominant force.

Russell’s championship deficit isn’t all down to his driving: a power unit mystery towards the end of the first half of the championship saw him continuously complain about a lack of straight-line speed, with the issue perhaps most costly at Spa-Francorchamps when he had no battery along the Kemmel Straight on the opening lap, leaving him open to attack and an entanglement that resulted in his retirement.

While Russell’s relative pace and competitiveness have bounced back, better all-round execution from Antonelli’s side of the garage has meant he continues to rack up the victories, such as a stunning recovery from the back of the grid to utilise a better strategy to catch and pass Russell at Monza, and enjoying some good luck with the timing of the Virtual Safety Car in Madrid to win the Spanish Grand Prix.

In that same race, Russell finished fifth, 30 seconds behind Antonelli, having started the race from sixth: Wolff revealed that the British driver’s pace had been strong at the end of the race, but, after the tyre stops, “hadn’t been there, and I just don’t know where it is. We have to analyse it because clearly it’s in him, it’s in the car, and we just have to unlock it.”

The inconsistencies of Russell’s season, in which the British driver has rarely shown clear superiority to his less-experienced teammate, may mean that Russell loses out in the title fight this season, but team boss Toto Wolff isn’t writing off his driver as a top-level force.

“When it comes to George, you can have good races, bad races, good years, and bad years,” he told the media, including PlanetF1.com, after the race in Madrid.

“But we are talking about a driver that has won everything that he could have potentially won before.

“Everything in karting championships, Formula 3 in his rookie year, Formula 2 in his rookie year, went into the Williams. I mean, we’re talking about a top driver.

“We need to find out what it is for him to be able to unleash that potential.

“And of course, there’s the psychological side. If you have a run like him this year, and you are taking a beating, the great ones recover, and I think George has all he needs to fight for championships. And even if this one has maybe sailed, there will be more.”

Kimi Antonelli v George Russell: Mercedes F1 2026 scores

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

Over a decade ago, Wolff was in charge at Mercedes for the years-long fight between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, a battle that Rosberg lost in 2014 and ’15 as Hamilton proved the superior competitor.

But Rosberg’s willpower and determination saw him continuously raise his game, to the point where he defeated Hamilton in ’16, before immediately retiring due to the strains of having to compete at such a high level.

The emerging dynamic between Antonelli and Russell, both young charges and products of Mercedes’ own driver development programme, may see Antonelli become the first to achieve significant F1 success, but Wolff said nothing will change in trying to help Russell achieve the same.

“I’ve had it for 15 years or so that one part of the garage is happy, the other one not,” he said.

“It’s just part of the sport, part of the job, and the only thing I can try is to be transparent and honest about things. We talk about each and every scenario.

“We’re giving the biggest support we can to both drivers, no matter what, and that’s why sometimes it’s about putting an arm around a driver.

“Sometimes it’s putting a little bit more pressure, so that’s what I’m trying to continue to do.”

With Antonelli having a smooth season of dominance, during which his biggest hurdle has been handling the pressure of not making mistakes due to his inexperience at the first time of handling many pressured scenarios – including that of controlling a championship – Wolff said a sweet spot has been found to help him achieve what Russell currently cannot, but that will be an ever-evolving situation.

“Kimi, from his personality, is so grounded, a 100 per cent racer, not distracted by anything outside, a super family situation, and that’s why I see no risk that he’s losing the plot because he’s so dominant,” he said.

“Over the next few years, it’s something that we will always have our discussions like we have now: what is it that could distract him? What is it that’s good for him? What kind of environment does he need? And that is the discussion we have.”

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