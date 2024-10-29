George Russell reveals just one driver against F1 racing rule changes

Mercedes driver George Russell said “19 out of 20” on the grid are “all aligned” in having Formula 1’s racing rules adjusted today if needed.

While he did not name the one driver against such a switch, racing rules have been a key topic of conversation of late after high-profile incidents including Max Verstappen and Lando Norris in Austin and Mexico City respectively – the latter resulting in 20 seconds’ worth of time penalties for the Red Bull driver at the weekend, with two separate 10-second penalties coming his way.

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Blackstock

Planned changes to Formula 1’s racing guidelines slated for 2025 are set for discussion with a meeting in Qatar later this year, with Mercedes driver Russell currently serving as director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, the de facto trade union of Formula 1 drivers in their dealings with the FIA.

But following recent events, Russell added that the vast majority of the grid would like to see changes implemented during this season, and the Briton hinted that this may be the case at Interlagos this weekend – suspecting those looking to push boundaries may not be “able to get away with” such moments again moving forward.

“I think the stewards are totally on board with what needs to change,” Russell told media including PlanetF1.com after the race.

“Our view is, I think that the biggest discussion is they wanted to wait until ’25 so it’s something consistent through this year.

“I would say 19 out of 20 drivers said, ‘well, if it’s incorrect, make the change today.’

“I’m glad to see those incidents were punished today and I suspect, moving forward in Brazil, what we saw today and what we saw last week, you won’t be able to get away with.”

When asked if it should be a ‘short conversation’ with the FIA regarding changes to racing guidelines, Russell explained that layers of bureaucracy involved to make such adjustments official might extend the timelines involved, though he reiterated the vast majority of drivers are on board with what needs to change.

“Well, you’d presume so, but it sometimes seems more difficult than it has to be when things have to get approved, then we’ve got to go to a vote at, is it the SAC [Sporting Advisory Committee]? I don’t know,” he explained.

“But as I said, 19 out of 20, we’re all aligned of where it needs to be.”

