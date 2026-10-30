George Russell spots potential Ferrari ‘advantage’ at Mexican GP

The Mexico Grand Prix will provide a unique test for the F1 2026 power units, due to the high altitude of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit.

As such, Russell believes that Ferrari’s smaller turbo therefore could turn into “quite an advantage in this regard” for the team.

George Russell teases Ferrari ‘advantage’ in Mexico

Mexico City is Formula 1’s highest track, sitting at more than 2200 metres above sea level. This has a direct impact on power unit, and thus car performance.

F1 2026 marks a journey into the unknown, as these uniquely different power units experience this high-altitude form of competition for the first time.

Russell believes that turbo lag will become a buzz term for the race weekend, and pointed towards the Ferrari power unit as a potential big benefactor.

Ferrari designed its new F1 2026 power unit with a smaller turbo, reducing lag out of low-speed corners and off the line.

“I think it’s going to be very interesting,” said Russell of the challenges presented by the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez for these engines.

“I think turbo lag is going to be a big factor for a lot of teams this weekend. There’s obviously no secret the likes of Ferrari have a smaller turbo than most, so they probably have quite an advantage in this regard.

“We’re not sure as yet how challenging it will be, but can definitely foresee it being not straightforward.”

Russell heads into the Mexico City race knowing that his mathematical title chances are likely to end here. Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli only needs to finish ninth to seal the crown.

Both drivers used the upgraded W17 last time out in Austin, where Antonelli drove on to a commanding victory, while Russell – who was hit with a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage – was restricted to eighth.

“It’s been a little bit strange for us since we brought this package to the car,” the Brit admitted.

“Obviously, we first brought it in Malaysia, and it was a pretty tough weekend for the two of us. And then Kimi had it on in Singapore again. Not a straightforward weekend. I had it back on in Austin and struggled a lot on my side. He obviously had a very, a very strong race.

“We are seeing some things in the characteristics that just show that it performs in a very narrow window. So we need to try and widen that. And obviously, from my side, need to try and focus on getting into that window.”

Mercedes has not won in Mexico since Lewis Hamilton’s triumph in 2019.

Read next: How Kimi Antonelli can win F1 2026 title at the Mexico City GP