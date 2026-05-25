Mercedes driver George Russell has apologised to marshals and the FIA after throwing his car’s headrest on the track following his retirement from the Canadian Grand Prix.

It comes after the FIA stewards revealed the 28-year-old had offered to make a public apology after receiving a suspended €5,000 fine.

George Russell apologies for throwing headrest after Canadian GP DNF

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Russell retired with a battery problem after 29 laps of Sunday’s race in Montreal, with the Mercedes driver cutting a frustrated figure in the aftermath of his stoppage.

Television pictures showed Russell throwing his headrest on the track as he climbed out of his stricken W17.

The FIA stewards took a dim view of what it deemed to be an ‘unsafe act’ with Russell hit with a suspended fine of €5,000.

Analysis: Canadian Grand Prix

Canadian GP conclusions: Seeds of Mercedes discontent, British bias, embracing unpredictability

Canadian GP driver ratings: Antonelli imperfect in victory as McLaren implodes

In their report, the stewards revealed that Russell said he was “extremely frustrated” in the heat of the moment and had “expressed his embarrassment” over the throwing incident.

The report added that Russell had apologised to the stewards “and acknowledged that it did not set a good example.”

The stewards confirmed that they had accepted the apology from Russell, who had also “offered” to issue a public apology.

Russell followed through on his offer on Monday morning with a short post to social media.

He wrote: “Apologies to the marshals & FIA for making their job harder than it needed to be. Lots of emotions in the moment.”

As reported by PlanetF1.com on Monday, Russell’s headrest-throwing incident drew a response from the Red Bull Racing team on social media.

Responding to a screenshot of the incident in Canada, Red Bull’s official social media account wrote: “Borderline something something.”

This appeared to be a nod to a remark made by Russell during his war of words with Max Verstappen, the Red Bull driver and four-time world champion, at the end of the 2024 season.

Following an argument between the pair at the penultimate race of that season in Qatar, Russell had argued that Verstappen turns to “borderline violence” in the face of disappointment.

Russell said of Verstappen: “As soon as something doesn’t go his way, he lashes out with unnecessary anger and borderline violence.”

Russell’s first retirement of the season saw him fall 43 points behind Mercedes teammate and Canadian Grand Prix winner Kimi Antonelli in the drivers’ standings after five races of F1 2026.

Antonelli became the first driver in F1 history to claim his first four victories in consecutive races having also triumphed in China, Japan and Miami earlier this year.

Russell’s only win of 2026 to date came at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in March.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: George Russell and Kimi Antonelli errors exposed in gripping Mercedes duel