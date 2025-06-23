George Russell played within the rules in Canada, but his near “foul” was something “even” Max Verstappen wouldn’t do, says Ralf Schumacher.

No, Verstappen would’ve done it a “bit more gallantly”.

George Russell ‘wasn’t far from a foul’ in Canada

Verstappen lined up on the Montreal grid one penalty point away from an automatic race ban after he was given three points at the previous race in Spain having ‘undoubtedly caused’, according to the FIA stewards, the late-race collision with Russell.

That the protagonists qualified first and second at the very next race, the Canadian Grand Prix, set up a spicy encounter.

The fireworks, though, only came late in the race.

Russell was leading when the Safety Car was deployed after Lando Norris hit Oscar Piastri and then the pit wall, with Verstappen running second.

Russell, seemingly trying to get heat into his tyres behind the Safety Car, hits the brakes hard and Verstappen, caught unaware, went sailing past him.

Russell jumped on the team radio to state that Verstappen had overtaken him behind the Safety Car, with the reigning World Champion quickly onto Red Bull to defend his actions.

Drivers can receive both a time penalty and penalty points for overtaking under Safety Car conditions.

The stewards, though, ruled that no action was action while Red Bull felt Russell was out of line and protested his victory.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner called out Russell for what he claimed was the Mercedes driver’s “objective” and Red Bull launched a protest under Article 55.5 of the Sporting Regulations.

That relates to ‘unsporting behaviour by way of displaying ‘unsportsmanlike intent’.’ The FIA stewards rejected the protest as being without foundation.

Schumacher reckons Russell’s actions were bordering on foul play, but that he stayed within the regulations.

“George clearly showed Max with his braking move behind the Safety Car, ‘Hey, I know the rules too and I can do it too’,” the six-time Grand Prix winner told Sky Deutschland. “But he wasn’t far from a foul.

“Even Verstappen wouldn’t do something like that, he would do it a bit more gallantly.

“But he clearly showed Max that he is someone who wants to win with all his might and that he is willing to use any means to do so.”

Russell’s first victory of the season came amidst speculation about the Briton’s future as he’s out of contract at the end of this season.

Although he’s made it known he’s only speaking with Mercedes, F1’s rumour mill continues to suggest Verstappen could be in line for a move to the Brackley squad.

Schumacher says Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff needs to make a decision, and soon, before a rival team makes a play for Russell.

“George is doing everything right at the moment,” he said. “At some point, Toto Wolff has to draw the line, otherwise other teams will arrive.

“The dynamics in Formula 1 are very fast. Russell is one of the hotter candidates for all teams who are still looking for a good driver now.”

He does, however, understand wanting to wait to see what Verstappen does next.

“Max Verstappen still makes the difference,” Schumacher continued. “He always gets the maximum out of the situation, can read races like no other. Verstappen is the number one driver that any team would take immediately.

“After that, nothing comes for a long time and then the rest comes consisting of Oscar Piastri, Russell, Charles Leclerc.”

