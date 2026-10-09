SINGAPORE – George Russell has confirmed that he will be forced to serve another grid penalty following his retirement from the Bahrain GP in Malaysia.

Russell suffered a power unit issue late on in Sepang, forcing him to take a new Mercedes engine for the Singapore Grand Prix.

George Russell confirms another F1 grid penalty is coming

Retirement from the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia came with a sting in the tail for Russell.

After losing a near-certain podium last time out, the Mercedes driver will this weekend start from the rear of the grid owing to penalties for taking new power unit elements.

However, the Brit has admitted that it won’t be his final such penalty of the year, with the new unit unable to last the remaining seven races in the F1 2026 season.

“With seven races remaining, that’s longer than the engines are designed for,” Russell told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media in Singapore.

“Unfortunately, means I’ll be taking another penalty at some point between next race at the end of the season.

“Feels a little bit one thing after another right now, but that’s just how the cookie crumbles.”

Speaking following the Bahrain GP in Malaysia, team boss Toto Wolff offered his apologies.

“It hurts, and I feel incredibly sorry for George and everyone in the team,” he said.

“George drove an outstanding race and was on course for a very strong result, but we let him down.

“The reality is that has happened too often this year, and that is not acceptable.

“We saw sensors then misbehaving, and it was clear we had to pull the car over, and we’d had a failure of some sort,” he added.

“Still need to understand what it means for his pool because he’s not rich in low-mileage power units either, so that may mean we need to alter what had been our previous plan.”

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With drivers limited to four power units for the F1 2026 season, and 24 races on the original schedule, the components are lifed to last six events.

The engine that experienced issues in Malaysia was towards the end of that six-event expectation.

“The engine wasn’t stretched too long,” Russell said.

“It was the sixth race of the engine.

“Obviously, four engines a year, six races per engine.

“When you split that up, we actually put that engine in on Sunday in Budapest, so it was actually the sixth race, but minus qualifying and practice sessions of Budapest.

“We were waiting to take the engine penalty with the ADUO update, but obviously, unfortunately, we’ve had to take it here.”

Russell sits second in the Drivers’ Championship, 86 points behind his Mercedes teammate, Kimi Antonelli. A maximum of 183 points remains available.

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