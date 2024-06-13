Should the pair end up as Mercedes teammates, George Russell doubts Kimi Antonelli would need any sort of mentorship as a driver.

Antonelli is a leading candidate to succeed Lewis Hamilton in the vacant Mercedes seat for 2025, as the seven-time F1 World Champion departs Brackley to join Ferrari.

George Russell: I’m happy to give Kimi Antonelli advice

Antonelli, who currently lies sixth in the Formula 2 championship in his first campaign in the junior category, has been strongly linked with the seat alongside the already-confirmed George Russell for 2025.

Speculation from some German media outlets has already placed Antonelli in the second seat, although PlanetF1.com understands no final decision has yet been made with regard to the vacant seat.

But, with Antonelli certainly a leading contender, George Russell spoke about the possibility of being teammates with the Italian in his rookie season in 2025 as he spoke to media in Canada.

Asked whether he’d be willing to act in a mentorship-type role for Antonelli as the young driver finds his feet in F1, Russell said he doubted whether his potential teammate would need any help.

“I don’t necessarily think a driver, an extremely talented driver, would need mentoring by another driver,” Russell said.

“I think you’ve got to find your own path, you got to make your own mistakes.

“I’d be more than happy to give advice and help along the way – I feel confident and I want the best for the team.”

Russell pointed out that, whoever Mercedes plumps for to replace the departing Hamilton, he is hopeful that that person will be able to push him to raise his game in a similar fashion to the seven-time F1 World Champion.

“I think history has proven, if you want to fight for a championship, you need to have a teammate alongside you who’s pushing you along the way to get more out of yourself to also help when you’re battling at the front,” he said.

“You’ve seen it’s difficult in the past when there has been a lone ranger up front battling against two cars – they’ve got the upper hand strategically.

“So I think whoever’s going to end up alongside me next year is going to keep me on my toes. I’m excited about that change. I’ve been kept on my toes for the last three years with Lewis as my teammate, but I think change is exciting.”

More on the latest Mercedes F1 news

👉 ‘Understanding what was wrong’ – Toto Wolff’s bold statement as Mercedes find ‘missing piece’

👉 Mercedes W15 declared ‘driver’s friend’ as full impact of upgrades revealed

While Russell has no problem lending Antonelli a helping hand if the situation arises, another potential rookie driver certainly won’t be able to turn to his teammate for help.

Kevin Magnussen, who is hopeful of retaining his seat with Haas in 2025 as the American team is yet to confirm its line-up for next season, could end up paired with Oliver Bearman – the young British driver having impressed during his stand-in appearance for Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Recent reports have suggested Bearman to Haas is already a done deal, although PlanetF1.com understands this suggestion to be premature as contract negotiations continue.

But, should Magnussen and Bearman end up as teammates, Magnussen has made it clear he’s not interested in giving Bearman a hand.

“I’m not really here to take care of young kids, you know? I do that at home,” Magnussen said.

“So, hopefully, the guy we have in the car will be competent, professional, and consistent like Nico [Hulkenberg] has been, and we’ll see if I’ll be in the other car.”

Read Next: Best line-up on the F1 grid? Helmut Marko says it’s not the Red Bull pairing