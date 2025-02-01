George Russell dubbed new team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli “such a fantastic driver” as the pair get set to work together at Mercedes in F1 2025.

Antonelli arrives as Mercedes with a high reputation from his junior career, and fresh from passing his driving test recently, the teenager is preparing for life in Formula 1 against an experienced hand in Russell.

George Russell: Kimi Antonelli has ‘already integrated so well’ at Mercedes

Antonelli was chosen as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement at Mercedes after the seven-time World Champion departed for Ferrari for the F1 2025 season.

With both Mercedes drivers having risen through the team’s junior ranks, Russell praised the work the 18-year-old has done to get ready for this step up to Formula 1.

“He is such a fantastic driver. He does not have the experience yet, but I am sure he will be up to speed very quickly,” Russell said of Antonelli to Mercedes’ official website.

“He has already integrated so well. We have both been racing from a young age and we know what needs to be fed back to the team. He is young, but his opinion will be just as valid.”

The F1 2025 season will be Russell’s seventh on the Formula 1 grid, and he will be transitioning into the role as the senior driver in the team for the first time as Antonelli joins.

He acknowledged this begins the start of a “new chapter” for him, and believes he is in a “good place” to continue to show his speed with Mercedes.

“I recognise my role as the more experienced driver,” Russell said.

“There are a lot of great young drivers coming onto the grid, and it makes you realise you are no longer the youngster.

“I am entering a new chapter in my career. I am ending my beginning and entering the mid stage.

“Lewis was 29 when he joined Mercedes and started winning all those championships, and Michael [Schumacher] was early 30s at Ferrari.

“Nowadays everyone starts younger and younger – my debut came at 20.

“But I feel ready now to fulfil roles at the team, but the most important part of that is driving as quickly as possible, and I feel in a good place to do that.

“I’ll continue to want to learn and be open and take nothing for granted.

“You either have the speed or you don’t, but there is no doubt these guys coming in are going to be competitive.”

