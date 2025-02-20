While Toto Wolff got the early heads-up that Lewis Hamilton would be leaving Mercedes for Ferrari, George Russell had no idea.

Therefore, the news came as a “total bombshell” to Russell that Hamilton was heading for the exit and he would be getting a new team-mate.

Russell heard not even a ‘whisper’ on Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari

Ahead of the F1 2024 campaign, Hamilton activated a release clause in his Mercedes contract, meaning that the upcoming 12th season in Mercedes colours would be the last with the team with which he won six of his seven World Championships.

And after the news broke, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff put together a timeline of events.

“When we re-signed the contract with Lewis, we opted for shorter term,” Wolff told the media, including PlanetF1.com.

“So the events are not a surprise, [but] maybe the timing. So what happened is that we got together for coffee in my place in Oxford, and him returning to the factory, and he said to me he’d decided to race for Ferrari in 2025.

“That was basically it, we had a good hour of conversation and… this is where we are.

“I’d heard the rumours a couple of days earlier but wanted to wait for the breakfast we had planned. It was Wednesday morning and this is when he broke the news.”

It was the following day that Hamilton’s upcoming move to Ferrari became public knowledge, but while Wolff knew that announcement was coming, Russell did not.

Asked, during an interview on Virgin Radio, when he first heard a whisper that Hamilton could be leaving, Russell replied: “I mean, to be honest, it wasn’t a whisper I heard, for a fact was the first time I heard it.

“It was quite surprising, to be honest, because these things usually have a way of creeping out into the media, and it was just a total bombshell.

“But, at the end of the day, these things all happen for a reason. And we’re entering a new era in Formula 1 shortly. The sport is getting bigger and bigger. And I think it’s great for all.”

More on Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari

👉 Lewis Hamilton now finally has a chance to escape the ghosts of Abu Dhabi 2021

👉 Four reasons why Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari makes so much sense

Russell spent three seasons alongside Hamilton as Mercedes team-mates, turning heads last season by beating Hamilton 19-5 in the qualifying head-to-head, as well as scoring 245 points to Hamilton’s 223.

And Russell was asked to offer an insight into what it was like having Hamilton – Formula 1’s most successful driver – as his team-mate.

“It was great, to be honest,” he declared. “I mean, for me, when you have a seven-time World Champion as your team-mate, it’s such a good opportunity to show what you’re capable of.

“But then also just learning how he deals with the team, how he kept the morale up when times were tough, how he always gave time to the fans.

“It was a difficult position for him, being, you know, as large as he is, but you know, when it was sort of one on one, he really is a great guy.

“And a bit of end of an era for him and the team, but I think it’s an exciting opportunity, you know, for him as well, and interesting for the sport, but also for myself, for Kimi [Antonelli], Mercedes.

“So, you know, I think it’s good for everyone.”

Mercedes opted to promote their 18-year-old teenage sensation Kimi Antonelli from Formula 2 to replace Hamilton, as Russell takes over as the experienced head in their F1 2025 line-up.

