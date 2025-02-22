If George Russell could take one skill from Lewis Hamilton and transplant it into himself, it would be his race pace.

And that is because Russell admits – even if he believes he had reached Hamilton’s level towards the end of their time as team-mates – it was Hamilton who was “better” on race days.

Russell better in qualifying, Lewis Hamilton better in race

Hamilton and Russell spent three seasons as Mercedes team-mates, junior team graduate Russell arriving in 2022 after three seasons with Williams, as he replaced Valtteri Bottas.

And Russell would impress up against Formula 1’s most successful driver in Hamilton, finishing ahead of the seven-time World Champion on points in 2022 and 2024, while recording a resounding 19-5 victory over Hamilton in the F1 2024 qualifying head-to-head.

Hamilton departed for Ferrari for F1 2025, clearing Russell to step up as Mercedes team leader with the arrival of 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli as his new team-mate.

And in a Virgin Radio appearance, Russell was asked which arrow in Hamilton’s quiver of talent he would love to take for himself.

“He was always very quick in the races, to be honest,” Russell replied.

The three-time grand prix winner was at that point asked to explain what he meant, after it was put to him that to a viewer, all the F1 drivers out there look really fast.

“I mean, we have qualifying, and we have the race,” Russell added. “Qualifying, it’s like a sprint, it’s like a 100-meter sprint, and the race is like a marathon, right?

“So last year, or over the three years, I was better in the sprint as such, you know, in a 100-meter sprint. He was better over the course of the race.

“So I probably matched him by the end of last year, but that was something that week in, week out, he was mega strong in the races.”

With F1 records for Hamilton such as most race wins (105), poles (104), podiums (202), as well as a record-equalling seven World Championships in his pocket, Russell was then asked to offer an insight into what it was like having the F1 icon as his team-mate.

“It was great, to be honest,” he declared. “I mean, for me, when you have a seven-time World Champion as your team-mate, it’s such a good opportunity to show what you’re capable of.

“But then also just learning how he deals with the team, how he kept the morale up when times were tough, how he always gave time to the fans.

“It was a difficult position for him, being, you know, as large as he is, but you know, when it was sort of one on one, he really is a great guy.

“And a bit of end of an era for him and the team, but I think it’s an exciting opportunity, you know, for him as well [at Ferrari], and interesting for the sport, but also for myself, for Kimi, Mercedes.

“So, you know, I think it’s good for everyone.”

