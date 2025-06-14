George Russell quipped that he has the “penalty points” on his side as he prepares to launch from the front row with Max Verstappen in Canada.

Verstappen put himself on provisional pole at the Canadian Grand Prix, only for Russell to uncork a 1:10.899 on the mediums to make it back-to-back pole positions at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, as the focus now turns to Grand Prix Sunday for Russell and Verstappen, their Spanish GP fireworks still fresh in the mind.

George Russell vs Max Verstappen: Canada GP drama to come?

Verstappen received a 10-second penalty and three penalty points after controversially colliding with Russell last time out in Barcelona, that taking him to 11 for the 12-month period, meaning one more point collected in Canada or Austria would trigger a race ban.

And with this duo together on the front row in Canada, it means there will be even greater intrigue surrounding the race start, with Verstappen unable to afford any incidents.

And Russell pointed that out as he spoke with 1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve immediately after qualifying, a quip which drew a mixed reaction from the bumper crowd.

“We’re mates so it’s all good,” Russell began with a smile, before adding: “I’ve got a few more points on my licence to play with!

“So… Let’s see.”

Russell on pole and Verstappen P2 is a repeat of the front row from last year’s Canadian Grand Prix, as Russell opened up on the “exhilarating” experience which was his pole lap, an achievement which he did not expect.

“Today was awesome, in front of this amazing crowd as well, to get the pole,” said Russell.

“I mean, to be honest, that last lap, probably one of the most exhilarating laps of my life, because on my steering wheel, you’ve got the delta, and I just saw every corner I was going one tenth quicker, one tenth quicker, and I got into the last corner, and I was, you know, six tenths up. I was like, ‘Alright, this lap is mighty.’

“And crossing the line, seeing we were P1, was a little bit of a surprise, but I was so chuffed with it.”

Russell goes into the race P4 in the Drivers’ Championship, a position and 26 points behind Verstappen who – should he collect one penalty point or more – would be forced to serve his one-race ban at Red Bull’s home race, the Austrian Grand Prix.

