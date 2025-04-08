George Russell predicted that, despite their flying start to the season, the grid has not seen “the best of McLaren” so far, believing they will “excel” in the coming rounds.

With the opening races having taken place in cooler conditions which have typically suited Mercedes in recent years, Russell has made his best career start to a Formula 1 campaign, sitting on 45 points after three races.

George Russell: ‘I don’t think we’ve seen the best of McLaren yet’

It is McLaren that appears to have the best overall package at the start of the season, however, with Lando Norris leading the early Drivers’ Championship and Oscar Piastri not far behind, split by reigning World Champion, Max Verstappen.

McLaren already hold a 36-point lead in the Constructors’ standings after three races in what is widely believed to be the best car on the grid in early 2025.

Russell explained that, while his own start to the season has had its own promise, he said “I’m keeping my feet on the ground” as he believes the warmer conditions expected in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will see the reigning Constructors’ champions “excel” in the coming weeks.

He told Sky Sports F1 of his start to the season: “I think in the last couple of years, I’ve not been very consistent myself, and it’s something I’ve wanted to work on – maybe having less of a sort of fluctuation [in form].

“It’s been a solid start to the year, and I’ve been happy. I don’t think we could have achieved a higher result in the first two races. I think today, P4 probably would have been a fair result, but we came home in P5.”

He added: “I don’t think we’ve seen the best of McLaren yet. It’s been three cold races, we’ve been wearing jackets here [in Suzuka] and last week.

“I think when we go to Bahrain and Saudi [Arabia] in 35 degrees, I think that’s where we’re going to see those guys excel, and we know we’ve always been pretty strong in the cooler conditions, so I’m keeping my feet on the ground.

“It’s been a great first three races, 21 to go, it’s still early days.”

