George Russell has revealed he has received his limited-edition Mercedes-AMG ONE “dream car”, joining what is a very small owners’ club.

Russell has posted a picture of his brand-new Mercedes-AMG ONE on social media, revealing that he’s finally received his “dream” car after first joining the Mercedes stable eight years ago.

George Russell picks up his $2.7m Mercedes-AMG ONE

The Mercedes F1 driver posted an image of himself posing with his new Mercedes-AMG ONE on social media on Tuesday, with the British driver presumably taking his new car out for a spin near his home in Monaco.

Russell is the latest F1 driver to pick up a Mercedes-AMG ONE, with Lewis Hamilton reported to have purchased two of the cars while still with Mercedes – one of which he gave as a present to his father Anthony.

Other high-profile F1 owners include former McLaren-Mercedes F1 driver David Coulthard, 2016 F1 World Champion with Mercedes Nico Rosberg, and former Mercedes F1 Grand Prix winner Valtteri Bottas.

“MY DREAM CAR!!!” Russell posted.

“So honoured to own this car and it’s been a dream of mine ever since I joined Mercedes F1 back in 2017!!

“Crazy that the engine is a modified version from our 2015 F1 car – the first ever Mercedes F1 car I drove

“What a beast!!!”

The AMG-ONE is the latest high-performance Mercedes to be added to Russell’s stable. He also owns a 1970 Mercedes 280 SL, an AMG G63 and C63, an AMG C63S, an SL63, and a GT S Coupe.

George Russell’s Mercedes-AMG ONE.

Unveiled as a concept car in 2017, the production version of the AMG-One was first delivered in early 2023. The production run is limited to just 275 units, all hand-built by Mercedes-AMG, at a price tag of $2.72 million per car, all of which have been sold.

The plug-in hybrid sportscar, modeled on the W06 F1 car, boasts 1,049 brake horsepower, with a seven-speed automated manual transmission mated to a modified version of the Mercedes F1 engine from 2015.

The PU106B which powered Hamilton to the Drivers’ Championship and Mercedes to the Constructors’ Championship has been configured to comply with road relevant regulations, with an idle speed of 1,280 rpm and a redline of 11,000 rpm.

The internal combustion engine produces 566 bhp with four electric motors – an MGU-H, MGU-K, and two front-axle electric motors on the front wheels, which make the car all-wheel drive. The electric motors combined make up 483 bhp.

The car accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 219 miles per hour.

Since entering production, the AMG-ONE has taken several road-legal production car track records, including being the first such car to lap the Nurburgring Nordschleife in under 6 minutes 30 seconds.

It also boasts production car track records at the Red Bull Ring, Hockenheim, the Nurburgring, and Monza.

