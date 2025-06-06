Aston Martin are among the teams to have expressed an interest in signing Mercedes driver George Russell for the F1 2026 season, it has been claimed.

Russell, who joined Mercedes from Williams ahead of the 2022 season, has entered the final six months of his current Mercedes contract.

George Russell to leave Mercedes for Aston Martin?

Despite lingering rumours that Mercedes could make a sensational move for Red Bull driver and reigning four-time World Champion Max Verstappen for F1 2026, Russell has spoken optimistically about his hopes of securing an extension with the Brackley-based team.

However, with the end his deal approaching, Russell appears to have been sounding out alternative options in the early months of F1 2025.

Although Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are tied to long-term deals, McLaren bosses Zak Brown and Andrea Stella were spotted having a public discussion with Russell in the paddock at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in March.

Max Verstappen to Aston Martin? Or to replace George Russell at Mercedes?

At the following race in China, Russell was spotted embracing Flavio Briatore, the executive adviser of the Alpine team.

In April, meanwhile, reports emerged that Russell had held tentative discussions with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner with a view to a deal for F1 2026.

Horner has previously expressed hid admiration for Russell, admitting at last year’s Singapore Grand Prix that Red Bull “would be foolish” to overlook him for a potential F1 2026 seat.

A report by the Times has claimed that Aston Martin have now emerged as a new potential destination for Russell, with the Silverstone team ‘understood to be one of those who have expressed interest in him.’

Despite sitting ninth in the Constructors’ Championship after nine races of F1 2025, Aston Martin are widely expected to emerge as a leading force in the years to come.

The team will enter a works partnership with Honda, Red Bull’s current engine suppliers, in time for the sport’s new regulations in F1 2026.

Aston Martin’s first car for F1’s new era is currently being developed by Adrian Newey, the most decorated individual in F1 history with involvement in more than 200 race wins and a combined 26 Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles, who arrived in the newly created role of managing technical partner earlier this year.

Newey made his first trackside appearance with Aston Martin at the recent Monaco Grand Prix, where he was spotted inspecting the championship-leading McLaren MCL39 of Oscar Piastri on the starting grid by PlanetF1.com’s on-the-ground reporter Thomas Maher.

Russell memorably took his first steps in F1 with Aston Martin (then Force India) in 2017, representing the team in opening practice at the Brazilian and Abu Dhabi grands prix.

He made his F1 debut with Williams two years later having stormed to the prestigious F2 title in 2018.

The rumour of Aston Martin’s interest in Russell comes after the team were linked with an eye-watering $300million move for Verstappen ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix earlier this season.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com, however, Aston Martin insisted that they remain fully committed to their existing driver lineup of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, who remain under contract until at least the end of F1 2026.

A spokesperson said: “It’s normal for the media to speculate on driver market, but we have an amazing driver line-up that we are committed to and who are under contract for 2026 and beyond.

“Our focus is on delivering for our drivers by giving them a more consistent and competitive car.

“When we do, they are both capable of delivering great results.”

A contract extension with Mercedes is likely to remain Russell’s priority for F1 2026, with the team’s preparations for the new rules widely believed to be advanced.

A report over the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend in April claimed that only one engine manufacturer is ‘in good shape’ for F1 2026 as it stands, with the remaining four all encountering serious trouble with the development of their new power units.

Mercedes emerged as F1’s dominant force when the last major engine regulation changes were made in 2014, with the team storming to a record eight consecutive Constructors’ titles and seven Drivers’ championships split between Lewis Hamilton (six) and Nico Rosberg (one).

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com at the recent Monaco Grand Prix, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff insisted that he and Russell are totally aligned on their plans for the future – and hinted that the driver could be rewarded with a new contract sooner than later.

Asked if Russell will be forced to wait until September to secure a new deal, Wolff said: “Definitely not that long.

“George and I are totally clear of how this is going to go and [there is] 100 per cent alignment.”

