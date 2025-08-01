George Russell continues to trust Mercedes and team boss Toto Wolff, but the recent months have been “conflicting”.

While Max Verstappen has now confirmed he will stay with Red Bull for F1 2026, which will clear Mercedes to re-sign George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, Russell admits “these past months have not been the most assuring for our future”, as he was quizzed on the idea of breaking away from his Mercedes management structure.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Russell’s Mercedes association has run throughout his Formula 1 career, stretching back into the junior formulas, though for a time, his future with the team came under a degree of jeopardy, after he revealed “ongoing” talks were taking place between Mercedes and four-time World Champion Max Verstappen.

The prospect of Verstappen escaping his Red Bull contract to join Mercedes appeared feasible, as it was believed that Verstappen could trigger the exit clause if he were P4 or lower in the Drivers’ Championship after this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

But with that no longer a mathematical possibility, the Dutchman confirmed in Hungary that he remains with Red Bull for F1 2026, and was always going to, so “it’s time” to stop with the rumours.

That confirmation takes a huge weight off of Russell’s shoulders, who is looking forward to a holiday, and getting a deal done when the time is right.

Asked by the media, including PlanetF1.com, whether he has had a tough time convincing Wolff to re-sign him, Russell said: “Not really, no, because they ultimately hold the cards because of the situation we find ourselves in with the sort of management agreement.

“So they’ve had no rush to sign Kimi or I, because we’ve got sort of this longer term overriding deal in place.

“But you know, truth is, I’ve never feared losing my seat, and that’s not even been on the table once this year, even though, of course, you guys like to make a big deal out of it.

“Maybe 12 months ago, I was a bit more anxious and wanting to get something sorted or confirmed for ’26. Maybe six months ago, I felt the same. But now, I’m performing better than ever. I still feel I’ve got more to give.

“I’ve waited so long, and I think now I want to get through this weekend. I want to go on a holiday next week and enjoy the break. And there is no time pressure my side. There is no time pressure from the team’s side. So whenever we come to an agreement, we’ll get it done. But it’s got to be right both ways.”

Russell was asked whether a multi-year deal is right both ways, that the type of new Mercedes contract he is expected to sign.

In response, he stressed that what is right for him is being at a team where he can win.

“It’s something we need to think about,” Russell said. “What is in the interest of both parties, really.

“What do I want from this, as much as what do Mercedes want.

“There has been, obviously, a bit of a unique situation we found ourselves in over these last six months. The fact is, from my side, I want to win. That is the only thing I care about. More than money, more than the number of days I do sponsorship. More than anything, I want to win, and that, for me, is the most important thing about my future.”

While Russell stated that he did not fear losing his Mercedes seat to Verstappen, he admitted that the situation in recent months was “conflicting”, and did little to assure he and Antonelli of their respective Mercedes futures.

Asked if it is time to take his career out of Mercedes’ hands, Russell replied: “I mean, from my whole career, until last year, the team have supported me so much and given me such amazing opportunities, and our goals have been aligned, and what has been in the best interest of the team has also been in the best interest of me.

“Now, of course, these last six months has been a very unique situation where, you know, I don’t have a huge power in that sort of agreement, and maybe the interests were not aligned for some time, which, of course, puts me at risk for these last six months, but then it was my job to perform and reduce that risk.

“So, yeah, I don’t know. To be honest, I don’t wish for it to come to anything like that. I still trust Toto and I still trust in the team that they will always support me as long as I am performing. So that’s what I need to focus on.

“But of course, for both Kimi and I, these past months have not been the most assuring for our future, and that’s just been, yeah, a bit conflicting.”

