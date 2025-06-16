Victory in the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix has come at an opportune time for George Russell as he negotiations a contract extension with Mercedes.

Out of contract at the end of the season, Russell chalked up his first win of the season with an inch-perfect drive around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

George Russell reaffirms Mercedes commitment amid contract discussions

Russell delivered a stunning qualifying lap on Saturday to steal an unlikely pole position before converting that into his fourth grand prix win on Sunday.

In doing so, the 27-year-old saw off an early challenge from Max Verstappen en route to delivering a strong, composed performance around the tricky Montreal venue.

It’s a performance that comes as Russell is in conversations about his future, the Brit admitting the result doesn’t hurt those discussions.

“It doesn’t hurt! It doesn’t hurt at all,” he said of the result in the context of his future.

“But, you know, as I’ve said many times, I’m not concerned at all about next year. I know I’m going to be on the grid next year.

“I feel that I’m driving better than ever. I still feel I’ve got more in the tank. I feel ready to fight for a world championship, and I think results like today, results like Bahrain this year when we got half a chance of a good result, we’re there to take it.

“I’m pretty relaxed. Just enjoying the moment, enjoying my racing, and just taking it week by week.”

Both Mercedes drivers, Russell and team-mate Kimi Antonelli, are out of contract at the end of 2025.

However, it’s expected the pair will remain with the Brackley squad, a view supported by Russell insisting he’s not having conversations elsewhere.

“I’m not talking with anybody else and any teams who have shown interest, I have been quite open to say my intentions are to stay with Mercedes,” Russell insisted. “That has always been clear.

“I am loyal to Mercedes. They gave me this chance to get into Formula 1.

“There haven’t been any hard feelings with any of the talks that have been going around, especially around Max. Because, like I said on numerous times, why wouldn’t teams be interested in Max?

“If every driver had no contracts for next year, Max would be number one for every single team. And that’s understandable.

“Ultimately, there are two seats for every race team. I knew if I continue to perform as I’m doing, my position would not be under threat whatsoever. So, I feel in a good place.

“We’re in no rush to do contract negotiations. We want to win together. Especially Kimi and I being team-mates now – we’re getting a result like today, both junior drivers from Mercedes, we’re both doing the job in terms of performance. Why would you want to change something that’s working?”

