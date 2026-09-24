George Russell is facing an FIA grid penalty at some stage of F1 2026, with the Mercedes driver expected to take a new power unit.

Russell confirmed this would not happen at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. While Baku is a circuit that lends itself to overtaking opportunities, Russell doubled down on the view that Mercedes is waiting until its ADUO-upgraded engine comes online.

George Russell will not take Azerbaijan GP grid penalty

Both Mercedes drivers, Russell and championship leader Kimi Antonelli, have suffered from reliability gremlins in F1 2026, despite the Silver Arrows controlling both championships.

Antonelli, who was forced to retire in Barcelona, served an engine penalty at Monza after exceeding his allocation of power unit components for the season. He raced from the tenth row of the grid to victory in a stunning display on home soil with that fresh engine in the back.

Russell will ultimately suffer the same fate of an engine penalty, but that will not be happening in Baku.

“It won’t be this weekend,” he confirmed.

“I will take a penalty slightly further down the line.

“So there is a bit of a deficit, but that is swings and roundabouts over the season, because all the drivers have new engines at different points. So one race you’ll have a fresher one, one race you’ll have a an older one.

“This one is coming to the end of its life, let’s say, but it won’t be long until, unfortunately or fortunately, you’re taking the penalty because, depending where you do it, it cannot be so harmful.”

On the face of it, the Baku City Circuit is one of those tracks where an engine penalty does not need to spell disaster.

Antonelli evidenced that as he carved his way through the pack at Monza.

Baku presents similar opportunities, especially with that monster start/finish straight in mind. The Mercedes-powered cars are expected to fare well around the circuit, such is the deployment efficiency of that power unit.

But, Mercedes is waiting until it can take a crack at levelling-up the other side of that power unit equation.

Mercedes qualified to upgrade its internal combustion engine under the FIA’s ADUO [Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities] concept, one which has Red Bull as the ICE benchmark.

Russell and Mercedes are waiting until that boosted ICE is available before triggering a grid penalty.

“Because we have the ADUO update coming,” Russell reiterated when asked why Mercedes is not taking the grid drop in Baku, “which means I would have had to have taken another penalty.

“Because in Budapest, when I had to change my power unit, I also had to change my turbo there. It’s all a bit complicated, but long story short, if I took one now, I would have had to have taken another one.”

More on George Russell from PlanetF1.com

FIA confirms Mercedes findings after ‘extensive’ George Russell inspection

Toto Wolff makes Russell admission after Antonelli F1 2026 dominance

Russell goes into the Azerbaijan GP 91 points behind Antonelli at the top of the standings.

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