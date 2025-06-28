George Russell has been given a warning with the Mercedes team hit with a reprimand over an incident in the pit lane during qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Russell was released into the queue of cars at the start of Q3 in Austria, coming close to the likes of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull and the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen was forced to swerve to the left to avoid making contact with Russell’s Mercedes, with the Red Bull driver expressing his surprise over team radio.

Verstappen said: “Woah! OK.”

Moments later, Russell was seen trying to join the queue as the Ferraris came past, narrowly avoiding contact with Leclerc’s car.

Russell was heard asking his Mercedes team for guidance as he crept into the pit lane, commenting over team radio: “Matt, I can’t f**kng see. Can you tell me?”

The incident was noted by the stewards during the session before being upgraded to a full investigation shortly after qualifying for ‘entering the fast lane without a suitable gap.’

It has been announced that Mercedes have escaped with a reprimand with Russell given a warning.

The stewards’ verdict read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 63 (George Russell), team representative and reviewed video and in-car video evidence.

“Car 63 tried to enter the fast lane after exiting its garage when other cars were approaching in the fast lane and therefore had to stop in an angle preventing the driver from seeing the other cars approaching in the fast lane.

“The driver tried to radio the team but in doing so accidentally slipped the clutch, causing the car to jump forward.

“The team representative admitted the team could have done a better job in managing the situation.

“Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.”

Speaking after the session, Russell expressed confidence that he would avoid a penalty for Sunday’s race.

He said: “In F1, you’ve always got a blind spot.

“You can’t see out of your mirrors, so you’re just relying on the information. And when everyone comes out, like a bit of a Mexican stand off, there’s only so much you can do.

“There won’t be any issues.”

Russell, who qualified fifth on the grid for Sunday’s race at the Red Bull Ring, and a Mercedes team representative are required to report to the FIA stewards at 1745 local time in Austria.

Russell collected his first victory of the F1 2025 season at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he dominated from pole position with the W16 car.

