George Russell steered Mercedes in the right direction, and the team “uncovered the problem” in the power unit which has hampered him over recent rounds, Spa in particular.

Russell said that it all stemmed from a “calibration” issue in the Mercedes PU. Team and driver believe this has been resolved for the Hungarian Grand Prix. In addition, Mercedes pointed out that Kimi Antonelli has been running a fresher power unit in recent rounds, a situation which will even out when Russell moves in that direction. Mercedes’ Simone Resta thanked Russell for his guidance.

George Russell declares Mercedes PU woes ‘history’

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Russell had complained of a mystery issue impacting the Mercedes power unit, and thus his performances, in recent rounds.

This was particularly evident at the Belgian Grand Prix. Russell was eliminated in first-lap contact with Lewis Hamilton. It emerged that Russell had been left with an empty battery, triggering a frustrated rant over team radio.

Russell has fallen 50 points behind teammate Antonelli at the top of the championship.

Quizzed by PlanetF1.com on Mercedes’ work for a fix on his issues, Russell confirmed a major breakthrough.

“At the end of the day, we’re in this together,” he said.

“Between us, we know that what happened in Spa, and saw signs of it in Silverstone, is not to the standard that we want collectively. That’s not just me towards the team. We are in this together.

“Of course, when you’ve just been punted out of the race and you’re sat in the gravel trap on Lap 1, your emotions are pretty high, and especially with the events that led up to Turn 5.

“But it’s never been through a lack of effort of trying to get to the bottom of it. We thought there was an issue. We were struggling to see the signs of where it was coming from, but Spa really gave us a great opportunity of where to look for the problem.

“When the team looked in this area, they uncovered the problem, which was was great to see.

“But these cars, these power units are so complex. You can’t check every single tiny parameter because there’s just so many of them.”

He added: “Effectively, it was numbers on a screen that were not quite calibrated properly, so it’s not like the hardware is wrong, or there’s a problem with the hardware.

“But there were two issues in Spa as well. I think the deployment was not quite deploying optimally across the lap, and we saw [Oscar] Piastri as well had a similar issue. So that was sort of one of my problems with. Then on top of we had something separate.

“It was all linked to the same calibration being not quite right. I’m not going to say simply numbers on a screen, but now we know which numbers potentially were not correct, we can rectify that, recalibrate things, and get the power unit to perform at its full potential.”

Russell now looks forward to parking this PU headache, and getting back on track in Hungary. Russell expects a fierce fight from Ferrari, and on the evidence of Friday practice, he was right to give that not to the Scuderia.

Asked for how long he has been suffering with that PU calibration issue, Russell said: “Honestly, we’re not 100 per cent sure of exactly what was what.

“There were examples in Silverstone where we were struggling, and then there were examples also in Silverstone where it was fine. So we can’t be sure.

“The Sprint Qualifying in Silverstone was really bad, but then the main qualifying it looked okay. But for sure Spa was worse. That is the most power-sensitive circuit of the season, so that is to be expected.

“But for me, this is now history. It’s behind me now. I’m just looking forward coming into Budapest. It’s a circuit I like.

“It’s going to be a real challenging weekend. We know it’s one of the least power-sensitive circuits of the season. We’ve got Ferrari close behind. They have a better chassis than power unit at the moment. So, of all of the circuits, you can expect them to be competitive here.

“Of course, Kimi is performing super well every single race weekend. So it’s not going to be a straightforward weekend. But I’m excited for it.”

Russell and Mercedes are “pretty confident” that the main calibration issues are fixed for Hungary.

Russell reiterated that it is a “huge load off my mind,” after working to adapt his driving style “for nothing” as the true cause of his struggles now emerges.

Russell can now just “focus on driving fast” in Hungary.

Mercedes’ deputy technical director Simone Resta thanked Russell for challenging his situation, leading to the discovery of this “bug.”

“It’s a very complex new set of regulations with the power unit,” Resta told PlanetF1.com and others. “It’s quite early days. We’ve just done 10 races so far, and there is a lot to learn. We are still learning a lot together, ourselves and our colleagues at HPP.

“We found a bug in our software, and we had to react to it. There was already something there at Silverstone, but the issue was more evident at Spa, which is one of the tracks with the highest lap time for power delta. We think we’ve finally understood it and nailed it coming into Budapest.

“We’re really thankful to George for having challenged us and highlighted an opportunity where we needed to focus.

“He has been really good at understanding and highlighting things to us. We have finally been able to identify the solution and put a fix in place for this race. So, thanks to George for having done that for us, for the team.

“Of course, he’s quite pleased that we’ve been able to get to the bottom of it and sort it out. It has been good teamwork. It wasn’t the easiest thing. As I said, with the new regulations, there are still a lot of things to learn. But it’s a step forward.”

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While Resta confirmed that this software bug “affected George more than Kimi,” he also revealed that “when comparing their performance in the last few races, Kimi was on a fresher power unit, which is, of course, always a bit better than quite a used power unit.”

He added: “That will change in the next races when we start to have a fresher power unit on George’s side. So, there’s a bit of everything. There’s a bit of software, but there’s also Kimi being out of phase with George’s programme. You sum up everything when you look at the final result.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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