George Russell’s qualifying in Hungary ended with his Mercedes stopped on track due to a power unit issue.

The championship contender made it to the end of Q3, but had to return to the pitlane on foot after pulling his car over to the side of the track out of precaution.

George Russell explains Mercedes power unit issue after Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google for news you can trust

Russell finished qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix down in seventh place, half a second off the pace of polesitter Lando Norris, but didn’t get to complete a full-blooded final attempt in Q3.

This was due to an issue with his Mercedes power unit that forced Russell to pull over and stop his car in a precautionary bid to protect it.

“We had a water leak,” Russell told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets after returning to the paddock.

“I hit a bump at Turn 4. The lap was feeling good until then and then suddenly the lap wasn’t.

“So I didn’t think much of it, and then the team told me the water was spraying over my tyres because, as soon as we saw the water leak in the data, my tyre temperatures got really cold on the rear.”

Russell’s final run was largely academic regardless as the British driver encountered yellow flags due to a spin for Max Verstappen as the Dutch driver lost control of the rear of his Red Bull through the final corner on his last run.

In terms of pure pace, Russell felt a top three finish would have been out of reach regardless of whether he could have completed his final run without hindrance.

“I don’t think much more… the top three definitely was not possible, but maybe a few positions higher would have been,” he said.

More on qualifying from the Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix?

FIA launches Lewis Hamilton investigation over Oscar Piastri incident

The task facing Mercedes throughout Saturday evening is evaluating the Mercedes power unit fitted to Russell’s W17, and figuring out whether it’s repairable without changing any components or the unit entirely, which would trigger a grid drop.

“I think it’s okay at the moment,” the British driver said.

“But until the team see it, we’ll either be okay or or we won’t… we’ll find that out this evening.”

Russell heads into the final race of the first half of the season 50 points adrift of Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli in the drivers’ championship, with the Italian driver qualifying in fourth but facing two post-session investigations from the stewards in Budapest.

With Russell aiming to close that gap somewhat before the four-week break to Zandvoort, he appeared optimistic that Sunday’s competitiveness will be better than the single-lap pace he had on display in qualifying.

“Our assessment after FP2 yesterday was we’re about seven tenths off in quali pace, but we had the quickest race pace,” he said.

“That tells you it’s not a car problem; it’s a tyre problem, and I guess we’ll answer the question tomorrow if we’ve struck the right balance between the tyre heating for quali versus the race.

“But starting in P7 will be difficult.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: FIA launches Lewis Hamilton investigation over Oscar Piastri incident