George Russell has revealed there is currently no contract on the table for him to sign as he continues to wait to secure his future.

Russell is out of contract at the end of the year and, while expected to stay with Mercedes into F1 2026, discussions look set to extend beyond the summer break.

Max Verstappen has been heavily linked with a move to Mercedes in place of Russell, however speculation surrounding the Dutchman’s Mercedes switch has begun to cool.

It now seems likely the four-time world champion will remain with Red Bull, at least for F1 2026, opening the door for Russell to ink an extension.

However, according to the Brit, a deal has not yet been tabled as conversations about what the future looks like continue.

“The intention was always pre-summer break, because that’s just people go into summer and you want to get something sorted,” Russell told the media, including PlanetF1.com, in Belgium.

“Realistically, is that going to be the case? I don’t know. There is still no contract on the table. So to have something done in the space of two weeks isn’t likely.

“You need to talk about finer details, and Formula 1’s evolving so much now, you need to go through everything with a fine-tooth comb to make sure it’s all okay.

“But as I said, there is no rush, really, from my side, because ultimately, Toto and the team will decide what they wish to do, and I will be in a position of reacting to what they wish to do. So I’m just focusing on performance and everything else will sort itself out.”

Discussions have been ongoing for some time, though Russell admitted he’s not been directly involved with those.

“There’s a lot more to hype around it externally, than even there is internally,” he insisted.

“The truth is, I’m not even… I think about it on a Thursday, because you guys asked me the question, but these past few months have sort of allowed me to think how I feel about a scenario like this, and you can choose to stress about it, you can choose to try and secure your future, or you can choose not to worry about it and focus on the things such as performance, which secures your future for you.

“These two weeks off have been great to reset, sort of psychologically and mentally. I feel happier probably now than I was in the months gone by, and at peace with everything that going on.

“I’m just thinking about race by race, and I’m in no rush to secure my future. It’ll be what it’ll be.”

Russell is in the midst of his strongest start to an F1 season. He won the Canadian Grand Prix and sits fourth in the drivers’ championship behind Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, and Max Verstappen.

It’s a performance that coincides with inheriting the Mercedes team leader role from Lewis Hamilton, who left the squad for Ferrari at the end of F1 2024.

“It is my best season, but probably because this is probably the best car, but I’ve had in Formula 1 as well,” Russell reasoned.

“I’m not that frustrated about my future. I’m not really thinking about it anymore, because I know it all comes down to performance and results. That’s always the case. That’s the good thing about a sport like Formula 1.

“Everything will work itself out into due course.”

Enjoying strong form leaves Russell confident that he’ll find a berth somewhere in F1 if the Mercedes conversations come to nothing, though he concedes his future is very much tied to his current employer and there are no discussions with rivals operations.

“I’m managed by Mercedes,” he affirmed. “They, they control me, so, within reason, my destiny is in their hands.”

