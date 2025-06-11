Russell explains why modern F1 fans would be ‘unhappy’ with Kimi Raikkonen

With the modern demands of social media and sponsors placed on drivers, Kimi Raikkonen would not satisfy in this era.

That is the claim made by Mercedes driver George Russell, who opened up on the balance he always looks to strike between giving fans and sponsors a fair deal, and protecting his own privacy.

Kimi Raikkonen: Would he impress off-track in this F1?

Raikkonen established himself as one of Formula 1’s most recognisable and beloved characters thanks for his unflappable and blunt nature, with social media definitely not his thing.

But, with Raikkonen retiring after the 2021 campaign, Formula 1 has continued to enjoy its surge in popularity over the years since, meaning the popularity of drivers and demands on their time only increases further.

And as Russell opened up on how he looks to balance this with his private life, he made a comparison to Raikkonen’s reluctance for such activities, claiming fans would be “unhappy” with him if he were arriving on the scene now.

Speaking to Motorsport-Total.com, Russell said: “I believe that everything you see on social media, no matter who it’s with, is ultimately not reality. Because everyone is just trying to show the best version of themselves.

“If you take a hundred photos, you don’t post the one where your eyes are closed or you look like an idiot. And that’s the toxic thing about social media. For example, I have little nieces and nephews who look up to singers or influencers – and what we all show there is not a normal life, if you know what I mean.

“To be honest, I probably don’t show anyone what I’m really like – because it’s also my safe space. When I’m with my girlfriend, my family or my friends, there are no cameras. Then we’re somewhere private – at my parents’ house or at her parents’ house. Or on holiday, when there’s no one around, we’re completely ourselves. And then I don’t want to be on my mobile phone all the time taking photos for social media.

“But it’s not quite that simple. It’s not that easy because I also want to be authentic – because ultimately, the fans who follow Formula 1 and follow me are also the ones who make the sport what it is.

“That’s why sponsors pay money to be part of the team – and that’s how I earn my living. You can’t bite the hand that feeds you. You have to understand that times are changing.

“Kimi Räikkönen was such an incredible personality. But if he came into Formula 1 today as an 18-year-old, people would probably be unhappy if he didn’t do social media or was so taciturn. That’s the challenge we live with today.”

Russell is a three-time grand prix winner – all achieved with Mercedes – as he bids to secure a new contract with the Silver Arrows.

