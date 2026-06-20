George Russell says Mercedes withdrew a Right of Review petition over his Monaco Grand Prix penalties because the team “did not have a case.”

In the wake of Pierre Gasly having his time penalties rescinded from Monaco, Mercedes was among the teams to file a review request of its own with the FIA, though it withdrew a few days later.

George Russell: Mercedes ‘did not have a case’ in Monaco GP Right of Review

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McLaren and Red Bull both formally lodged appeals with the FIA International Court of Appeal after Gasly’s penalties were rescinded, with McLaren commenting that the case “raises important questions concerning sporting fairness, regulatory consistency and the integrity of competition.”

In its own case, however, Russell had served a 20-second time penalty at the chequered flag in Monaco, handed his way after an initial five-second time penalty for speeding in the pit lane was not properly served.

Team principal Toto Wolff confirmed Mercedes would look into Russell’s case as a result, adding that the team had to explore its possibilities even if there was just a “millimetre of chance” of a reversal.

PlanetF1.com revealed at last weekend’s Barcelona Grand Prix that Mercedes had filed a Right of Review over the result over the Monaco Grand Prix.

However, the team went on to withdraw its appeal on Thursday. As a result, Russell will remain without a point from that race having finished 12th.

In a post to social media on Friday, Russell admitted that Mercedes had no chance of success by challenging the result from Monte Carlo.

“Having looked at every single possibility with the team to overturn the penalty from Monaco, unfortunately we did not have a case,” he wrote on Instagram.

“It’s behind us now and looking forward to maximising the upcoming double header.”

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This came after Mercedes released a statement explaining why it withdrew its appeal into Russell’s case, with the team claiming that arguing over the Monaco result would “not serve our team or the sport” correctly.

“Following the decision to rescind Pierre Gasly’s time penalty, it was important for us to explore all available options to address the impact of George’s pitlane speeding penalty on his race result,” Mercedes said.

“Our subsequent collaborative discussion with FIA and Formula One has shown their determination to review the unique circumstances arising from the Monaco Grand Prix and to proactively address the factors that caused them.

“In the face of this clear determination, we have concluded that further pursuit of our Right of Review application will not serve our team or the sport, and thus we have withdrawn our submission.”

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