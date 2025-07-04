While George Russell said interested teams have reached out in the past, no F1 2026 talks beyond Mercedes are currently active.

The four-time grand prix winner feels little need to speak with rival teams – despite rumours that Max Verstappen could swap Red Bull for Mercedes – as Russell sees only an “exceptionally low” chance that he is not part of the Mercedes F1 2026 line-up.

George Russell not negotiating with other teams

Entering the final year of his Mercedes contract in F1 2025, Russell has been spotted speaking with various leading team figures across the year so far.

Russell was seen chatting with McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown and team principal Andrea Stella in the paddock at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, before engaging with Alpine’s executive advisor Flavio Briatore at the Chinese GP.

It was also reported that Russell and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner had held initial talks, Horner having previously hinted that Red Bull would take a look at Russell should Mercedes not sign him to a new deal.

“George Russell is out of contract at the end of next year. It would be foolish not to take that into consideration,” Horner told Sky F1 last season.

However, any such talks are not currently going on.

Asked ahead of the British Grand Prix whether he is in negotiations with any team other than Mercedes, Russell responded with a clear: “No.”

Russell’s situation took a fresh twist after his own claim that “ongoing” talks between Verstappen and Mercedes were influencing his wait for a new deal, team principal Toto Wolff and Verstappen yet to shut down the idea that this union could come to be for F1 2026.

Russell and teenage rookie team-mate Kimi Antonelli are both out of contract after F1 2025, and Russell is confident that he would not be the Mercedes driver to make way if Verstappen was signed, revealing that he has turned interested teams away in the past to remain “loyal to Mercedes”.

Asked how confident he is that he would get an F1 2026 seat which matches his ambitions, should a new Mercedes deal not materialise, Russell replied: “Yeah, pretty confident, to be honest.

“Because I think what I’ve proven so far has been plenty enough and, yeah, not really much more to say.

“Any teams who did reach out in the past, I said, ‘Look, I am loyal to Mercedes’. That’s where my future lies. And ultimately, Mercedes are my managers, so it has to be dealt through Mercedes in the first place.

“But yeah, there hasn’t been a lack of interest, let’s say, but I’ve been focused on my side. I am loyal to Mercedes, so at the end of the day, everything will work itself out, and the likelihood I’m not a Mercedes next year, I think, is exceptionally low.”

Russell – who claimed his fourth F1 career win at the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix – sits P4 in the current Drivers’ Championship standings, nine points behind Verstappen.

