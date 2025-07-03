George Russell made it clear “I don’t think I’ll be going anywhere” as speculation continues over a Max Verstappen move to Mercedes.

Russell claiming that talks were “ongoing” between Verstappen and Mercedes was the spark for a fresh wave of rumours, but even if Verstappen were to make that blockbuster move, Russell insists there is an “exceptionally low” chance that he will not be a Mercedes driver in F1 2026.

Max Verstappen to Mercedes? Not at George Russell’s expense

Both Russell and teenage rookie team-mate Kimi Antonelli are in need of a new Mercedes contract to extend their tenure beyond F1 2025, but while team boss Toto Wolff is happy with that pairing, the links to a move for Verstappen are back.

The dominant ways have faded for Verstappen and Red Bull over the last year, which has led to speculation surrounding an exit clause in Verstappen’s Red Bull contract and whether he could trigger it.

But, if Verstappen did, and made Mercedes his new home, Russell is very confident that he would not be the Mercedes driver replaced.

“I mean, every team has two seats available, and it’s normal that every team is considering what the future holds,” said Russell ahead of the British Grand Prix.

“And I don’t take that personally, because I made it clear from the beginning, I’m happy to be team-mates with anybody.

“So of course, there’s lots of conversations, lots of rumours, and all of these are being pointed towards me, but you know, from my side, that isn’t really going to be the case. I want to continue with Mercedes into the future.

“The fact is, Toto has never let me down. He’s always given me his word, but he’s also got to do what’s right for his team, which includes me, but it also includes the 1000s of people who work for Mercedes.

“For me, it’s nothing to worry about, because I don’t think I’ll be going anywhere, and whoever my team-mate will be, it doesn’t concern me either. So just focus on the driving.”

Russell added: “The likelihood I’m not at Mercedes next year, I think, is exceptionally low.”

The 27-year-old is piecing together arguably his strongest, most consistent season yet in F1 2025, taking his first win of the campaign in Canada.

He sits P4 in the Drivers’ Championship, nine points behind Verstappen, and stressed performance will dictate his future.

“There’s a lot of conversations behind the scenes that are not public, and I know where their loyalty lies, and it doesn’t need to be public,” said Russell of his Mercedes status. “It doesn’t need to be broadcasted to everybody.

“We’ve obviously spoken a little bit more over the last week, because there’s numerous news articles and whatnot out there.

“But in all honesty, it doesn’t really change anything my side, because, as I’ve said before, I feel I’m performing better than ever. And it’s as simple as that really, performance speaks for everything.”

