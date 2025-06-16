Red Bull boss Christian Horner said the “objective” had been made “reasonably clear” from George Russell ahead of his incident behind the Safety Car with Max Verstappen.

Asked by the media whether he felt Russell was trying to goad Verstappen into passing him behind the Safety Car, to incur the penalty point which would trigger a one-race ban, Horner hinted that Russell had set his stall out with his pre-Canadian GP comments, with the in-race incident leading to a double Red Bull protest which was not upheld.

A collision between McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri – which eliminated Norris from the Grand Prix – meant that proceedings finished behind the Safety Car, though the drama was not over yet, as eventual race winner Russell lodged a complaint about runner-up Verstappen.

Behind the Safety Car, Russell braked heavily down the back straight en route to the chicane, which resulted in Verstappen – caught out by that action – going past on the right, as Russell jumped on team radio to state that Verstappen had overtaken him behind the Safety Car.

While no action was forthcoming from the FIA stewards, Red Bull launched a double protest after the race, relating to that moment on the brakes from Russell, plus his distance to the Safety Car.

Explaining Red Bull’s protest grounds, team principal Christian Horner said: “It’s relating to the erratic driving behind the Safety Car, where George very heavily braked, obviously looking at his mirror for Max.

“And the second [protest] is, very clearly, the distance that was left behind the Safety Car that was well in excess.

“I think it was three times in excess of the permitted distance. So it’s within our right to, obviously, protest that. So we’ve lodged the protests, it’s with the stewards now, and we’ll see what they say.”

Onboard TV footage suggested that Russell had been monitoring his right mirror ahead of hitting the brake, but his victory was secured when the FIA stewards announced that neither Red Bull protest would be upheld.

Welcome news for Verstappen and Red Bull, considering the reigning four-time World Champion went into the Canadian Grand Prix knowing that should he pick up one more penalty point, he would be banned for the following race.

That threat remains present for the Austrian Grand Prix next up, after which two points will drop off his record, received for his collision with Norris in Austria last year.

And Horner was asked whether he believed Russell’s harsh braking was an attempt at luring Verstappen into overtaking behind the Safety Car, and potentially therefore receiving a race ban thanks to any subsequent punishment.

“I think you could hear from George’s press comments yesterday, his objective was reasonably clear,” Horner responded.

“So, I don’t think there were any surprises with that.”

The comment which Horner is making reference to is Russell’s post-qualifying quip over Verstappen’s penalty points tally of 11, as they prepared to share the front row.

It was a jibe from Russell which drew a mixed reception from the bumper crowd listening in.

Asked if an ‘aggressive’ or ‘championship points’ approach would be taken by himself at the start, a smiling Russell said: “We’re mates, so it’s all good.

“I mean, I’ve got a few more points on my license to play with.

“So, yeah, let’s see.”

Horner would add: “I think it was inevitable that that there was going to be some potential gamesmanship.”

With that first victory of the season in Canada, Russell was able to reduce the gap to Verstappen and P3 in the Drivers’ Championship to 19 points.

