George Russell and Oscar Piastri have both been called to see the stewards after they collided during the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Piastri and Russell are being looked at over allegedly causing a collision for the contact they made at Turn 13, with Russell having been looking for a way past the McLaren driver during a frantic race.

Russell had been chasing Piastri after the final Safety Car restart in the closing stages of a thrilling Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, and the Mercedes driver had already been defended against into the final Turn 13/14 chicane by the McLaren driver.

Russell, on fresh tyres, looked to use that advantage on the following lap after Piastri fell out of DRS range of his McLaren team-mate, Lando Norris, on the run down to the same corner.

Piastri still had the majority of his car alongside Russell heading into the final chicane and Russell looked to overtake, with the two making contact and the Mercedes driver being forced to take the escape road.

He then lost position to Lewis Hamilton and, while Russell was able to make his way back onto the podium come the chequered flag, he wondered what might have been after starting from pole.

“Yeah, it was pretty tight out there with Oscar, and obviously Lewis at the end as well,” Russell said about the incident straight after the race.

“So I think it was hard, fair racing. It’s so difficult when there’s only one dry line, so you’ve got to be committed and trust your rivals.”

On his race as a whole, he added: “It felt like a missed opportunity, to be honest.

“We were really quick at the beginning of the race on the inters, and then obviously, Lando came through really fast.

“So then we jumped back onto the slicks, made a couple of mistakes out there just pushing the limits and paid the price for it.

“But nevertheless, first podium of the year [and] we truly had a really fast car this weekend.”

