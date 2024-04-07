Oscar Piastri and George Russell are off to the steward’s office at Suzuka, following their late-race battle over seventh place.

Russell clinched seventh place in the Japanese Grand Prix, following a thrilling late-race fight with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri – but an incident during the battle has caught the attention of the FIA stewards.

FIA stewards summon George Russell and Oscar Piastri

With just three laps remaining in the Japanese Grand Prix, and Piastri having fallen out of the DRS region behind sixth-placed Fernando Alonso up the back straight and into the chicane.

Russell moved to capitalise on this, switching direction at the last moment to dive up the inside of Piastri at the chicane. The pair stayed side-by-side but, with the space between them shrinking rapidly, Piastri was forced to back out and cut across the chicane to resume the track.

Piastri was overtaken by Russell shortly after, having ran slightly wide through the chicane and opening up an opportunity for the Mercedes driver.

But Russell’s aggressive move on Piastri has been forwarded to the stewards for a closer look, who have summoned both on the grounds of an “alleged breach of Appendix L, Chapter IV, Article 2 b) of the International Sporting Code – car 63 [Russell] forcing car 81 [Piastri] off the track in Turn 17.”

The wording of the regulation invoked states that “A driver may not leave the track without justifiable reason.

“More than one change of direction to defend a position is not permitted.

“Any driver moving back towards the racing line, having earlier defended his position off-line, should leave at least one car width between his own car and the edge of the track on the approach to the corner.

“However, manoeuvres liable to hinder other drivers, such as deliberate crowding of a car beyond the edge of the track or any other abnormal change of direction, are strictly prohibited. Any driver who appears guilty of any of the above offences will be reported to the Stewards.”

The Piastri/Russell incident is one of two incidents being looked at by the stewards following the race, with the first-lap collision between Williams’ Alex Albon and RB’s Daniel Ricciardo also being scrutinised.

This article will be updated.

