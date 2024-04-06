George Russell and Oscar Piastri are off to the stewards’ office at Suzuka, following a qualifying incident during the Q1 session.

The Mercedes and McLaren drivers were involved in a qualifying incident very early in Q1 that could land one of them in trouble with the stewards.

George Russell and Oscar Piastri summoned

The two drivers have been called before the stewards related to an alleged breach of Article 34.14.a of the FIA F1 Sporting Regulations, relating to a potentially unsafe release of Russell’s car into the pitlane.

During the early minutes of Q1, Piastri had been one of several cars in the queue trundling down the pitlane when Russell’s car was released from his garage.

The British driver didn’t stop despite the approaching McLaren and, due to squeezing the Australian, forced Piastri to slow down and gently turn left to avoid any possible contact.

Russell, who claimed ninth on the grid, could potentially be given a grid penalty if the stewards rule against him.

Piastri went on to qualify in sixth place in his McLaren.

This article will be updated.

