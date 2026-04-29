Told that there can be “no more Mr. Nice Guy”, George Russell has rejected the idea of gamesmanship in the title battle with Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli.

It was 13-time grand prix winner David Coulthard who urged Russell to go down that path, but Russell instead pointed to how Lewis Hamilton has achieved his record-breaking Formula 1 success in a “fair and dignified” way. This, Russell says, is more in-line with his own values.

George Russell rejects advice in Antonelli title fight

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Mercedes has made the ideal start to F1 2026, taking every pole position and victory on offer.

Russell went into the season as title favourite. Mercedes does indeed have the car to beat, so Russell was asked by CNN whether this impacts the task at hand.

“It doesn’t change anything, to be honest,” he declared.

“Because right now, I know we have the car to win the championship, but three races down, we’ve got at least 19 to go, and so much can change.

“We can’t take these three races for granted. We know we’ve got a fierce competition in Ferrari and McLaren, and you can never discount Red Bull and Verstappen.”

Russell also faces very fierce competition from under the same roof at Mercedes.

Antonelli won his first two grands prix back-to-back in China and Japan. He goes into the Miami Grand Prix nine points ahead of Russell at the top of the Drivers’ Championship.

Russell was asked how much he enjoys that intra-team competition.

“To be honest, it doesn’t change anything for me,” he said.

“Kimi is a fantastic driver, and we battled one another all throughout last year.

“Of course, that was his first year, but I already got a very good glimpse of how talented and fast he was throughout last year.

“And of course, the start of this year for him has been a perfect dream start to the season.

“But from my side, I know what I’m capable of, and no championship has ever been won over three races.”

During a recent episode of the Up To Speed podcast, it had been suggested by Coulthard that Russell must “get his elbows out” and “erode the confidence” of his teenage teammate Antonelli.

Informed of those comments, Russell firmly rejected the advice.

“That’s not how I go about my business,” Russell insisted.

“If I look at somebody like Lewis Hamilton, I think he’s somebody who has won, obviously, a huge amount in his life, and he’s always won in a fair and dignified way.

“On the flip side, you’ve got other great champions who have won through gamesmanship and whatnot.

“So I know what I stand for. I know the sort of person I am. I know what I’m capable of in the race car, and I don’t need to win through any of those means.”

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Russell has raced for Mercedes since 2022, yet F1 2026 is shaping up as his first genuine title opportunity.

Russell was asked whether there is any sense of this being his shot, and he has to take it.

“No, not at all, because I believe these opportunities will come more than once.

“I think it’s very rare for somebody, in any industry, if you’re working so hard to achieve a certain goal, that you only ever get one shot.

“This is my eighth season. This is my first time, but I’m still only 28 years old. I’m hoping this isn’t going to be the one and only shot.

“Nevertheless, I’m going to go for it this year.”

F1 2026 resumes this weekend in Miami.

Upgrades galore are expected, with the likes of McLaren teasing an “entirely new” car. Ferrari could bring a “package and a half” with them to the Miami International Autodrome.

“The aim is to get back on the top step of the podium,” Russell declared as he looked ahead to the Miami Grand Prix.

“It’s a Sprint race in Miami. We will have had four weeks out of the car, so it will be important to hit the ground running, and just get back into that groove that I had in Australia and China.

“Just can’t wait to go back racing.”

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